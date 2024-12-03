Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: WRs (Full-PPR)

DENVER BRONCOS VS CLEVELAND BROWNS, NFL DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 2: Jerry Jeudy (3) of the Cleveland Browns signals first down after beating Pat Surtain II (2) of the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High on Monday, December 2, 2024. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post) (AAron Ontiveroz/Denver Post via Getty Images)
By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

It has been a roller coaster of a season for the Cleveland Browns, but since Jameis Winston took over the reins, it's been a much more enjoyable ride for fantasy football managers. WR Jerry Jeudy, who was handsomely paid this offseason, has been a big beneficiary of Winston's shenanigans, having been particularly productive since the trade of former teammate Amari Cooper.

[Week 14 Full-PPR Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | D/ST | Kickers]

Over the past five games, Jeudy has had 5+ receptions for 70+ receiving yards, including two games with 140+ yards and a touchdown. In that span, he's ranked as the overall WR5 in total scoring (despite a bye!) and as the WR3 in fantasy points per game (21.7 ppg).

Jeudy gets a matchup against a challenging Pittsburgh Steelers secondary in Week 14 — a rematch of the snowglobe game in which he posted a 6-85-0 line just two weeks ago. Is Jeudy a must-start in this spot?

Find out where the Yahoo team has Jeudy ranked in their Week 14 WR rankings for full-PPR scoring formats:

Who's your favorite sleeper WR to watch heading into Week 14?

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!