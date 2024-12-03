Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: WRs (Full-PPR)

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 2: Jerry Jeudy (3) of the Cleveland Browns signals first down after beating Pat Surtain II (2) of the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High on Monday, December 2, 2024. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

It has been a roller coaster of a season for the Cleveland Browns, but since Jameis Winston took over the reins, it's been a much more enjoyable ride for fantasy football managers. WR Jerry Jeudy, who was handsomely paid this offseason, has been a big beneficiary of Winston's shenanigans, having been particularly productive since the trade of former teammate Amari Cooper.

Over the past five games, Jeudy has had 5+ receptions for 70+ receiving yards, including two games with 140+ yards and a touchdown. In that span, he's ranked as the overall WR5 in total scoring (despite a bye!) and as the WR3 in fantasy points per game (21.7 ppg).

Jeudy gets a matchup against a challenging Pittsburgh Steelers secondary in Week 14 — a rematch of the snowglobe game in which he posted a 6-85-0 line just two weeks ago. Is Jeudy a must-start in this spot?

Find out where the Yahoo team has Jeudy ranked in their Week 14 WR rankings for full-PPR scoring formats:

