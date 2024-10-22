Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings: Tight Ends (Full-PPR)

Baltimore Ravens v Tampa Bay Buccaneers TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 21: Mark Andrews #89 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates with Lamar Jackson #8 after catching a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on October 21, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Is it time that the fantasy football community officially issues Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews an apology?

After managing 14 or fewer receiving yards in three of four games to start the season (including two goose eggs in Weeks 3 and 4), many were ready to drop the veteran tight end in pursuit of greener pastures. However, it seems the connection between him and QB Lamar Jackson has been rekindled over the past two weeks with back-to-back games of 15+ fantasy points.

For those wondering, after ranking as the overall TE39 through the first four weeks of the season, Andrews has already climbed back up to TE11 on the year thanks to his last two performances. That included a season-high 20 fantasy points in Week 11 — his highest-scoring game since Week 7 of 2023.

The takeaway here? Always start Mark Andrews in Week 7. Always.

Find out where Andrews landed in our team's Week 8 tight end rankings for full-PPR scoring formats:

Are you trusting Mark Andrews in your lineups in Week 8?