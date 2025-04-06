Final Four: Basketball players including Austin Rivers react to Duke's collapse vs. Houston: 'Don't text me or call me'

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 05: Cooper Flagg #2 of the Duke Blue Devils embraces with teammate Tyrese Proctor #5 during the second half in the Final Four game of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament against the Houston Cougars at the Alamodome on April 05, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Houston's Final Four win over Duke Saturday night was one for the ages.

Duke, a national title favorite led by a generational freshman talent in Cooper Flagg, appeared to be in full control against Houston with a berth in the national title game at stake.

But Duke scored just one field goal in the final 10:31 of the game and proceeded to blow a 59-45 lead. Houston then ended the game on a 9-0 run in the final 1:14 to secure a 70-67 win and an all-time collapse by a Duke team that was hoping to secure the program's sixth national title.

With Duke being Duke — perhaps the most divisive program in college basketball — this certainly raised some reactions from the basketball world tuning in.

Notably, former NBA and Duke player Austin Rivers chimed in. He was understandably displeased.

Rivers first reacted to a foul on Cooper Flagg that helped set Houston up with late go-ahead free throws.

Calling that foul…in this type of game..with this amount of time left is complete BS. It’s a loose ball smh — Austin Rivers (@AustinRivers25) April 6, 2025

When the game was over, Rivers wasn't interested in speaking with anyone.

I’m f**king hot, don’t text me or call me — Austin Rivers (@AustinRivers25) April 6, 2025

Rivers, of course, wasn't the only player who was watching and reacting to Saturday's game on social media. Several other current and former NBA players chimed in with reactions ranging from congratulations to Houston and head coach Kelvin Sampson to agreeing with Rivers to celebrating Duke's demise.

Houston play hard as a mf, what a win — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) April 6, 2025

That over the back call w 20 seconds left was trash tho — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) April 6, 2025

WtDookie — D'Angelo Russell (@Dloading) April 6, 2025

My Man SAMPSON!!!!!! I’m so happy for him!!!!🤟🏾 — Eric Gordon (@TheofficialEG10) April 6, 2025

I’m so happy for Kelvin Sampson!! Never gets the credit he deserves as a coach. He’s also an amazing teacher of men!! — Garrett Temple (@GTemp17) April 6, 2025

HOUSTON VS EVERYBODY !!!!!!!!!! — Quentin Grimes (@qdotgrimes) April 6, 2025

STOP PLAYING WIT US !!!!! — Quentin Grimes (@qdotgrimes) April 6, 2025

H TOWNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN🤘🏽 — Sheldon Mac (@sheldonmaccc) April 6, 2025

What a game 😳😳 — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) April 6, 2025

What a game — Precious Achiuwa (@PreciousAchiuwa) April 6, 2025

At least one former North Carolina player, of course, reveled in the result.