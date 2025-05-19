Financial Fair Play leveling the field in Europe + should MLS teams refuse to do business with rivals?

By Yahoo Sports Staff,Alexis Guerreros,Christian Polanco, Yahoo Sports

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros react to Crystal Palace winning their first ever trophy alongside Bologna & Newcastle, ending trophy droughts. Has Financial Fair Play leveled the field and fixed soccer?

Christian and Alexis break down the drama surrounding LAFC’s Mark Delgado receiving last season’s MLS Championship ring and why MLS teams shouldn’t make trades with their rivals.

Later, Christian and Alexis bring back Rápido Reactions and react to the latest transfer news and rumors across Europe.

(9:30) - Have Financial Fair Play rules fixed soccer?

(28:00) - Should MLS teams do business with rivals?

(46:30) - Rápido Reactions: Florian Wirtz, Xavi Simons, Viktor Gyokeres & more

