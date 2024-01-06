Flagrant foul call with less than a minute left helps No. 2 Kansas avoid another home loss to TCU

TCU v Kansas LAWRENCE, KANSAS - JANUARY 06: Hunter Dickinson #1 of the Kansas Jayhawks reacts after scoring the final basket during the 2nd half against the TCU Horned Frogs as the Jayhawks defeat the Horned Frogs 83-81 to win the game at Allen Fieldhouse on January 06, 2024 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Kansas avoided a second straight home loss to TCU thanks to a flagrant foul with less than a minute left.

The No. 2 Jayhawks beat the Horned Frogs 83-81 after Hunter Dickinson scored the go-ahead basket in the lane with 3.4 seconds to go. Dickinson scored four of Kansas’ last six points in the final minute after he went to the foul line with 57 seconds to go following a replay review.

TCU led 79-77 when former Kansas player Ernest Udeh stole a pass into the lane from Kevin McCullar. As he grabbed the ball in front of Dickinson, his right arm swung backward and hit Dickinson in the face.

Here’s the flagrant on TCU on Dickinson again pic.twitter.com/NI4K8nVrLr — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) January 6, 2024

TCU pushed the ball up the court as Dickinson was down in the lane and officials quickly stopped play. Despite the contact appearing to be accidental, officials called Udeh for a flagrant foul for hitting Dickinson in the face after a replay review. Instead of TCU keeping the ball with the lead, the foul call gave Dickinson two free throws and Kansas had possession.

Dickinson made both of his free throws and Dajuan Harris made a jumper 14 seconds later to give Kansas its first lead in nearly four minutes. TCU tied the game with 29 seconds to go on a putback by Micah Peavy, but Dickinson got position underneath the basket for the go-ahead score with 3.4 to go.

Hunter Dickinson (@H_Dickinson24) lays it up with 3.4 seconds left for #2 Kansas to retake the lead 83-81 over TCU late

pic.twitter.com/s9Lp2pNgSj — NCAA Buzzer Beaters & Game Winners (@NCAABuzzerBters) January 6, 2024

After a timeout, TCU’s go-ahead three at the buzzer fell way short.

Dickinson finished the game 13-of-20 shooting for 30 points and had 11 rebounds while K.J. Adams had 18 and McCullar had 16. TCU’s Trevian Tennyson had 24 points on 9-of-12 shooting while Emanuel Miller had 20.

The win pushes Kansas’ record to 13-1 while TCU drops to 0-3. The Horned Frogs stunned Kansas a year ago with a convincing 83-60 road win before Kansas split the season series in Fort Worth in February. The Jayhawks visit UCF for the first time ever in Big 12 play on Wednesday before hosting No. 11 Oklahoma in a week.