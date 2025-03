Former Chiefs S Justin Reid reportedly joining Saints, who are also bringing back Tyrann Mathieu

Justin Reid and the New Orleans Saints have agreed to a three-year, $31.5 million contract with $22.25 million in guaranteed money, ESPN reports.

The seven-year NFL veteran safety joins New Orleans after three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. There, he'll play alongside safety and fellow Louisiana native Tyrann Mathieu, who reportedly restructured his contract with the Saints on Tuesday to ensure that he remains with the team in 2025.