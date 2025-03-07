Former Cowboys WR Michael Gallup reportedly pursuing return to NFL after retiring in 2024

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 24: Michael Gallup #13 of the Dallas Cowboys runs a route during an NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys at State Farm Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup, who retired from the NFL before the 2024 season, wants to return to the league in 2025, NFL Network reported.

Before deciding to retire, Gallup signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. He played his six previous NFL seasons with the Cowboys, compiling 266 receptions, 3,744 yards and 21 touchdowns. His best season was in 2019 when he caught 66 passes for 1,107 yards and six scores.

The wideout was Dallas' 2018 third-round selection (No. 81 overall) out of Colorado State. In 2017, he was named a consensus All-American after notching 100 receptions (third-most in the nation) for 1,413 yards and seven TDs.

Veteran WR Michael Gallup, whom the #Raiders released from the reserve/retired list today, wants to return to the NFL in 2025, per source.



Gallup had 266 career catches in 86 career games with Dallas before signing with Las Vegas last year. He just turned 29. pic.twitter.com/5RL5HW4odA — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 7, 2025

Gallup, now 29, never publicly addressed his retirement. He tore the ACL in his left knee during Week 17 of the 2021-22 season and came back to play the next two years with Dallas. However, Gallup's production during those two seasons slipped noticeably, averaging 36 receptions and 421 yards.

The Cowboys released him after the 2023 campaign, two years into a five-year, $57.5 million contract. He signed a free agent deal with the Raiders and participated on OTAs and minicamp. But after Gallup informed the team before training camp that he intended to retire, Las Vegas placed him on the reserve/retired list.

If fully healthy and capable of matching his previous best production, Gallup might rank favorably among the top five free agents available in a thin, aging group at receiver.