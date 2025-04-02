Former Eagles center Jason Kelce and wife Kylie Kelce announce birth of fourth daughter

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 06: (L-R) Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce attend Chris Stapleton's Performance Live From The Fillmore New Orleans for SiriusXM and Pandora on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

The Kelce family is expanding. Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and wife Kylie announced the birth of their fourth daughter, Finnley, in an Instagram post Tuesday.

The post included four pictures of Finnley, including one with Jason and one with Kylie. While Finnley is the baby's actual first name, Jason and Kylie are calling their newest daughter "Finn."

Jason and Kylie got married in 2018, in the middle of Jason's NFL career. With Finn's birth, the couple now has four kids, all daughters. Wyatt, their oldest, was born in 2019. Elliotte was born two years after that, and Bennett was born in 2023. Bennett's birth was one of the stories covered in Amazon's "Kelce" documentary, which followed Jason journey through the 2022 NFL season. While the Kelce's announced Finn's birth Tuesday, she was actually born Sunday.

Since Jason's retirement, he's kept himself busy with media obligations. In addition to "Monday Night Countdown" duties at ESPN, he appears on the popular "New Heights" podcast with his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Previews for Wednesday's episode indicate the episode starts with Travis meeting his new niece. The episode, which features ESPN broadcaster Scott Van Pelt, will premiere Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Kylie has also gotten into the podcasting game. Her podcast, "Not Gonna Lie," launched at the end of 2024.