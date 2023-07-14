Former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy found not guilty in rape case

BRITAIN-COURT-ASSUALT-FBL-PR-MAN CITY-MENDY French footballer Benjamin Mendy leaves Chester Crown Court in Chester, north-west England, on July 14, 2023, having been cleared of one count of rape and another of attempted rape. A UK court jury on Friday acquitted former Manchester City and France footballer Benjamin Mendy of one count of rape and another of attempted rape. Mendy, 28, had been on trial at Chester Crown Court, northwest England, after previously being cleared of six counts of rape and one of sexual assault. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Benjamin Mendy, a former Manchester City left-back, was found not guilty Friday in two rape cases during a retrial. He had previously been found not guilty in January of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, but the jury couldn't reach verdicts on the other two counts which prompted Friday's retrial.

"This is the second time that Mr. Mendy has been tried and found not guilty by a jury. He is delighted that both juries reached the correct verdicts," Mendy's solicitor said in a statement after the verdict. "It has been almost three years since the police started investigating this matter. Mr. Mendy has tried to remain strong but the process has, inevitably had a serious impact on him.

"He thanks everyone who has supported him throughout this ordeal and now asks for privacy so he can begin rebuilding his life."

Mendy, who will turn 29 this month, had also been found not guilty on Sept. 13, 2022, of one count of rape after the prosecution did not pursue a guilty verdict.

Allegations against Mendy originally surfaced in 2021 when he was charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault and taken into police custody in England. Man City immediately suspended Mendy and released him when his contract expired on June 30, 2023.

The French defender last played for City on Aug. 15, 2021. He joined City in 2017 on a then-record transfer fee for a defenseman (around $68.17 million) and signed a six-year deal. Mendy played 50 games over that span following time in France's Ligue 1 for Monaco, Marseille and Le Havre.

Mendy refused to answer questions about the future of his football career when asked by reporters after the trial.