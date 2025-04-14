Former NFL star Vontae Davis' cause of death ruled undetermined by medical professionals

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 11: Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis (21) looks into the quarterback during the NFL game between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts on December 11, 2016, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The cause of former NFL cornerback Vontae Davis' death was ruled undetermined per a statement from the Broward County (Fla.) medical examiner’s office Friday.

Rebecca MacDougall, the chief medial examiner in Broward County, said there were inconsistencies between the scene and Davis' autopsy, according to The Athletic.

"Due to the totality of the circumstances, including inconsistencies between the scene and the findings at autopsy, the cause and manner of death in this case is best classified as undetermined," Rebecca MacDougall, Broward County's chief medical examiner, wrote in a statement signed and dated March 30.

An "undetermined" cause of death is used when officials do not have enough evidence to make a ruling.

Davis' body was found in his Florida home last April. The details of his death were not made public at the time, though investigators ruled out foul play. He was 35.

Medical examiners noted abrasions near Davis' right eye and on his right elbow and left forearm. Davis also had a hemorrhage in his upper back and near the back of his skull and face. A toxicology report revealed Davis tested "positive for multiple substances, including amphetamines/methamphetamines and cannabinoids," per The Athletic.

Medical examiners reviewed pictures of the scene and home security footage. They also met with law enforcement before ruling Davis' death as undetermined.

Davis spent 10 seasons in the NFL, the bulk of which came with the Indianapolis Colts. After being selected by the Miami Dolphins in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft, Davis went on to make two Pro Bowls during his career, both with the Colts.

While Davis turned in an incredible 2014 season, he's more known for two other football moments. The first of which was Davis' trade from Miami and Indianapolis. The negotiations — as well as Davis' stunned reaction — were captured on camera as part of the Dolphins' season on "Hard Knocks." After leaving the Colts in 2017, Davis joined the Buffalo Bills. He played in just one half with the team, abruptly retiring at halftime during the team's opener in 2018.