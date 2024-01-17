Formula 1: Las Vegas Grand Prix will start at 1 a.m. ET again in 2024

F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas race night LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 19: Sergio Perez of Oracle Red Bull Racing F1 team (11) gets third place on F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit as the Sphere, the spherical music and entertainment arena is seen behind in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States on November 19, 2023. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images) (Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Grand Prix won’t start any earlier in 2024.

The FIA announced the race start times for all Formula 1 races this season and the second Las Vegas Grand Prix will again start at 10 p.m. local time on Nov. 23. That means the race will begin at 1 a.m. ET and will be televised Sunday morning in Europe.

Mark your calendars 📆 and set your alarms 🚨!



The 2024 @f1 start times are out!



Full Sprint weekends and Las Vegas timings will be announced in due course.



Find out more details here 👉 https://t.co/ULa4vDj3GJ#F1 pic.twitter.com/jhTPWcLFKL — FIA (@fia) January 17, 2024

The possibility of an earlier start was raised in 2023 as cold temperatures plagued the inaugural race. The race started so late locally so that the Las Vegas Strip would be fully illuminated at night as Europeans were waking up on Sunday morning.

Moving the race up a few hours would have potentially helped with temperatures while also keeping the race at night thanks to the early sunset. And, perhaps most importantly, it would have been easier for team personnel to keep a relatively normal schedule. But the FIA clearly didn’t see enough of an issue to make a change after year one.

After a rough first day, the Las Vegas race weekend rebounded over Friday and Saturday. The race was won by Max Verstappen, though his win was far from straightforward.

The Miami Grand Prix will start at 4 p.m. ET on May 5. That’s a half hour later than it started in 2023. The United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas in Austin will start at 3 p.m. ET on Oct. 20.

The USGP is the first of four races in the Americas in October and November. F1 races in Mexico and Brazil after the USGP as part of three races in three weeks and then the series takes two weeks off before the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The 2024 F1 season begins on March 2 with the Bahrain Grand Prix. The Bahrain GP and the second race of the season in Saudi Arabia on March 9 are both on Saturday before the Australian Grand Prix on March 24.