Fourth quarter goal-line stand propels No. 4 Ohio State to 20-13 win over No. 3 Penn State

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 02 Ohio State at Penn State UNIVERSITY PARK, PA - NOVEMBER 02: Ohio State Buckeyes Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) reacts to scoring a touchdown during the first half of the College Football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Penn State Nittany Lions on November 2, 2024, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, PA. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports

No. 4 Ohio State’s goal-line stand with 5:13 to go powered the Buckeyes to a 20-13 road win over No. 3 Penn State.

After Ohio State kicked a field goal to go up seven — a drive aided by a controversial overturn on a replay review — Penn State immediately drove down the field and got into position for a TD after a 33-yard run by tight end Tyler Warren.

On first and goal, RB Kaytron Allen was stuffed for no gain. On second down, he got a yard to get to the Ohio State 2 yard-line. On third down, QB Drew Allar got another yard. And on fourth down, Penn State went to the air, but Allah’s pass to Khalil Dinkins in traffic was incomplete.

It was a statement stand from an Ohio State defense that locked down Penn State’s offense for the second straight season. And Penn State never got the chance to have the ball again after that Ohio State stop.

The Buckeyes drained the remaining 5:13 off the clock thanks to Quinshon Judkins. The Ole Miss transfer had three straight carries for two first downs at the start of the drive and then provided a key third-down block as Will Howard rushed for a first down just inside the two-minute warning.

Three plays later, Howard, a Pennsylvania native, closed out the game with another third-down run.

Judkins also featured prominently in the replay review we mentioned above. On that drive that extended Ohio State's lead to seven, Judkins appeared to catch a pass from Howard and fumble the ball when he was hit. Officials immediately reviewed that the play was a catch and a fumble, but determined after a replay review that Judkins didn't have time to actually make a catch.

It was really, really close.

Had the call of a fumble stood, Penn State would have taken over inside Ohio State territory. Instead, Howard hit freshman Jeremiah Smith for a 14-yard pass on the next play and the Buckeyes got a field goal from Jayden Fielding.

