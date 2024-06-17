France's Kylian Mbappé suffers bloodied, broken nose in Euro win over Austria, needs surgery

FBL-EURO-2024-MATCH08-AUT-FRA Austria's goalkeeper #13 Patrick Pentz speaks to France's forward #10 Kylian Mbappe as he lies on the football pitch after being injured during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D football match between Austria and France at the Duesseldorf Arena in Duesseldorf on June 17, 2024. (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP) (Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images) (OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

France opened play at the European Championship on Monday with a 1-0 win over Austria, but left the game with injury concern for star striker Kylian Mbappé.

With France leading, 1-0 in the final minutes of the match, Mbappé's nose was bloodied after a collision, forcing him to eventually leave the game. France's manager Didier Deschamps said after the game that Mbappé had likely broken his nose.

"Yes, Kylian Mbappé has probably broken his nose," Deschamps said.

Per reports, France later confirmed that Mbappé did break his nose and was being transported to a local hospital in Düsseldorf, Germany for surgery. Monday's game took place in Düsseldorf.

Mbappé's status moving forward in European Championship play wasn't immediately clear.

Mbappé smashes face into defender on header

The contact happened as Mbappé headed the ball on a set piece in front of Austria's goal. As Mbappé followed through on the header, his face collided with the shoulder of Austria's Kevin Danso.

The contact left Mbappé's nose bloodied and disfigured.

Mbappé then tried to return to the field of play in the 89th minute and immediately sat back down to the turf while holding his nose. He had returned to the game without permission from game officials, who issued him a yellow card.

France went on to secure the 1-0 win. Mbappé's status in terms of the injury and his yellow card are concerns moving forward in the Euros. If Mbappé is able to return to play with his injury, he'll be at risk of a one-game ban with another yellow card.

France won on Monday via an own goal off the head of Austria's Maximilian Wöber on a pass by Mbappé.

France is next scheduled to play the Netherlands on Friday in group play.

