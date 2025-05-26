French Open 2025: Naomi Osaka eliminated in first round after strong showing vs. Paula Badosa

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 26: Naomi Osaka of Japan looks on against Paula Badosa of Spain during the Women's Singles First Round match on Day Two of the 2025 French Open at Roland Garros on May 26, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Naomi Osaka had a tough road in the 2025 French Open. While she performed better than expected Monday, Osaka was eliminated in the first round after losing to No. 10 Paula Badosa.

Despite being the underdog, Osaka got out to a strong start. She took Badosa to a seventh game, and actually won the first set 7-6. Osaka, who showed up in an all-pink outfit, managed to take the first set despite chipping a nail. She was spotted cutting her nails on the sideline between sets.

Naomi Osaka debuts her Sakura-themed fit at Roland-Garros, designed by her 🌸 @brkicks pic.twitter.com/ABtMubPmLX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 26, 2025

Badosa rallied in the second set, however, easily winning 6-1.

That set up a third set. While Osaka hung in there early, Badosa got stronger as the match went on. She eventually picked up the victory, winning the set 6-4 and taking the match.

COMEBACK COMPLETE 💥



Badosa gets a big Round 1 win over Osaka! #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/E37hiHcRD1 — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 26, 2025

Osaka entered the event as the No. 49 women's player. She's struggled at the French Open compared to other Grand Slams. Osaka has reached the third round at the event three times, but has never advanced beyond that.

Osaka entered the event after a tough 2024, in which she failed to advance past the second round in any Grand Slam. She got off to a better start to open 2025, making it to the third round at the Australian Open. It was her best finish at the event since 2022.

After an injury-riddled 2023, Badosa returned to prominence in 2024. She made it to the fourth round at Wimbledon and reached the quarterfinals at the US Open. The performance earned her the WTA Comeback Player of the Year award. She followed that up with a strong start to 2025, making it to the semifinals at the 2025 Australian Open, her strongest showing at the event.

Following the win, Badosa will look to keep up her strong start to 2025. She'll take on the winner of Elena-Gabriela Ruse and McCartney Kessler on Wednesday.

Osaka will look for a better performance at Wimbledon. It hasn't been her strongest event, as Osaka has never advanced past the third round at Wimbledon.