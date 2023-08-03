Gambling agency found no evidence games were manipulated by Iowa, Iowa State athletes involved in investigation

NCAA Football: Big Ten Football Championship-Iowa vs Michigan Dec 4, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Detailed view of Iowa Hawkeyes helmet on the sidelines in the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports - 17323439 (USA TODAY USPW/USA TODAY Sports)

Though several current and former college athletes in the state of Iowa have been linked to a gambling scandal, the Iowa Racing and Gambling Commission said Thursday that there is no evidence to suggest the outcome of any game in question was altered by gambling interests.

Cyclones quarterback Hunter Dekkers was one of seven current or former athletes at Iowa and Iowa State who were criminally charged this week after allegedly placing bets in the state. All seven athletes allegedly bet on games involving their own schools, and four allegedly bet on games involving their own team.

Dekkers, for example, allegedly bet on an Iowa State football game in 2021 when he was the backup quarterback. Iowa backup kicker Aaron Blom allegedly bet the under on the Iowa-Iowa State football game that year. Neither Dekkers nor Blom played in those games in question. Both Dekkers and Blom allegedly hid their identity on their DraftKings account by using their parents' information.

The IRGC, per The Associated Press , said that it had reviewed wagers placed on games in question and how lines moved for the games involved.

"In light of recent charges filed in the state regarding possible sports wagering violations by student athletes, the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission (IRGC) would like to affirm that it does not currently have any information that would call into question the integrity of any sports wagering contest or event involving the University of Iowa or Iowa State University," the IRGC said, via The Associated Press .

Former Iowa basketball player Aaron Ulis, who has since transferred to Nebraska, allegedly bet, too. Iowa State football player Dodge Sauser, Iowa State wrestler Paniro Johnson and former Iowa baseball player Gehrig Christenson are accused of placing bets, as is former Iowa State football player Eyioma Uwazurike — who is now with the Denver Broncos and has been suspended for the entire 2023 season for violating NFL gambling rules.

In total, the seven athletes allegedly placed more than 5,000 bets totaling more than $100,000. The seven are facing a tampering charge, which is an aggravated misdemeanor in the state of Iowa. Current athletes could also lose all of their remaining NCAA eligibility as a result, too.