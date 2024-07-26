Gotham FC signs 13-year-old Mak Whitham, who becomes the youngest contracted player in NWSL history

San Diego Wave v NJ/NY Gotham FC HARRISON, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 4: The corner flag with the Pride flag in the NJ/NJ Gotham FC logo for the Pride night National Womens Soccer League match against San Diego Weave at Red Bull Arena on June 4, 2023 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images) (Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images)

NJ/NY Gotham FC has signed 13-year-old McKenna "Mak" Whitham, who makes history as the youngest player to sign a contract in the NWSL. The team announced the contract on Friday, the day before Whitham's 14th birthday.

#GothamFC have officially signed forward Mak Whitham through 2028, effective 1/1/2025. Mak also signed a National Team Replacement Player contract, which makes her available for our upcoming Summer Cup matches.



Mak Whitham is officially the youngest player in @NWSL history. — NJ/NY Gotham FC (@GothamFC) July 26, 2024

Whitham signed a three-year guaranteed contract with the club through 2028, as required by the NWSL's under-18 entry mechanism. The mechanism allows teams to sign underage players without acquiring them in the draft, with protocols to promote safety and health, as well as long-term development.

Whitham's contract will begin on January 1, 2025; however, she is available to play in Gotham's Summer Cup matches after signing a National Team Replacement Player contract during the international window. Whitham could play as early as Sunday in Gotham's game against the Washington Spirit, part of the NWSL x Liga MX Summer Cup.

"I processed it, and it's still new to me," Whitham told ESPN. "But, I mean, I'm not going to be cocky about it. I'm going to stay humble, and I'm still going to keep developing. My goal is to be a top player in the NWSL, and I know that Gotham will help me become that player."

Whitham, a young forward on the U.S. Youth National Team's U-15, became the youngest athlete to sign an NIL deal with Nike in February.

Earlier this month, 14-year-old Cavan Sullivan made his debut for the Philadelphia Union, becoming the youngest player in MLS history. Whitham is 10 months younger than Sullivan; if Whitham plays Sunday, she will become the youngest player to debut in a top-level men's or women's soccer game in the U.S., and be the youngest player across most major U.S. sports. Sacramento FC, in the second tier of U.S. soccer, signed 13-year-old Da'vian Kimbrough last summer, who made his historic debut in October.

Notably, the law in New Jersey — where Gotham plays and practices — prohibits 14-year-olds from working past 7 p.m., with limited exceptions. Per The Equalizer's Jenna Tonelli, the club is working to secure a minor work permit so that Whitham's play can be in compliance with New Jersey labor laws.

According to NJ law, 14 year olds cannot work past 7pm, although there are “limited exceptions” per the state website.



A source close to the situation tells me that the club is doing its necessary due diligence regarding securing a minor work permit to abide by NJ Labor Laws. https://t.co/84ZllfWme2 — Jenna Tonelli (@jennatonelli) July 26, 2024

Whitham is the latest part of the trend of teenagers joining the NWSL. The under-18 revolution started with Olivia Moultrie, who filed an antitrust lawsuit against the NWSL in 2021 after going pro at age 13. Since then, NWSL teams have signed numerous players under the U-18 mechanism, with Washington Spirit's Chloe Ricketts becoming the youngest goalscorer at age 16 last summer.