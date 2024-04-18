Heat's Jimmy Butler to be out 'multiple weeks' with possible MCL injury, per report

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat will be out multiple weeks after injuring his knee against the Philadelphia 76ers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported.

Butler injured his knee early in the game but was somehow able to play another three quarters. The Heat lost 105-104.

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    More From K99.1 FM

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!