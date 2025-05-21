Houston, Kelvin Sampson agree to new 4-year deal through 2028-29 season: Reports

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 30: Head coach Kelvin Sampson of the Houston Cougars smiles after the game against the Tennessee Volunteers in the Elite Eight round of the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 28, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/NCAA Photos/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Kelvin Sampson is clearly happy at Houston, and the feeling is mutual.

The veteran coach has signed a new four-year contract that will run through the 2028-29 season, according to multiple reports.

The new deal will keep Sampson on par with the highest-paid coaches in college basketball, per CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein. The terms of the contract have yet to be announced.

Sampson just wrapped up his 11th season at Houston and the Cougars have been a mainstay among college basketball's elite for most of his tenure.

The deal comes just after Houston nearly won it all.

The Cougars pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the tournament in the Final Four, knocking out Cooper Flagg and Duke after a furious rally at the end of the game. They nearly capped it all off with a trophy, but Florida eked out a win over the Cougars in a tight 65-63 championship game.

