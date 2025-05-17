How 49ers and Brock Purdy struck a win-win deal with $265 million extension

Oct 10, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

For so long, the debate raged: Was Brock Purdy, the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, elevating the San Francisco 49ers?

Or were the 49ers, who reached two NFC championships and a Super Bowl berth with Purdy, built to win with any quarterback? Purdy, critics said, was the lucky beneficiary of a stacked roster and an elite play-caller in head coach Kyle Shanahan.

He was protected by a strong offensive line, and surrounded by the likes of Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel.

Anyone could win in that environment. Right?

On Friday, the 49ers put their money where their mouth has been as they confirmed: No, not anyone can do what Purdy has done in his historic Mr. Irrelevant journey.

The 49ers and Purdy agreed to a five-year extension worth $265 million on Friday, a source with knowledge of negotiations confirmed to Yahoo Sports. The deal includes $181 million in total guarantees and gives San Francisco the rights to Purdy through 2030.

The raise is stratospheric for Purdy.

Purdy's $53 million per year catapults him from a rookie deal with an average annual salary below 100 active quarterbacks to a deal bested by just seven, per OverTheCap data. Purdy's rookie deal, with one year remaining, has averaged $934,000 per year.

His $181 million in guarantees slot him eighth now, just between the Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson and Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts. The $77,012 in total guarantees he had until now? That one ranked 81st, just between Kyle Allen and Josh Johnson.

Miami Dolphins rookie Quinn Ewers had more guaranteed before his first snap.

And yet, for all the paydays and raises and generational money this deal does provide, it in many ways also represents a compromise — one that NFL quarterback negotiations of late seem rarely to strike.

49ers couldn't ignore Brock Purdy's résumé of 42 total starts

There are quarterbacks who would have demanded more and agents who would have insisted they "win" on more record-setting or seemingly record-setting points.

There are teams that would have guaranteed less, and a long history of executives who would have carried this to the brink of training camp — if not all the way up to the cusp of the regular-season kickoff.

The 49ers themselves have faced recent training camp holdouts from stars including edge rusher Nick Bosa, and receivers Samuel and Aiyuk. So sealing the deal in May for the most expensive member of their roster was far from a given.

But this money by Purdy is the result of a massive exceeding of expectations.

In three years, the 2021 262nd draft pick has started 36 regular-season games and won 23. Purdy has completed 67.5% of pass attempts for 9,518 yards, 64 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He led the league in 2023 with a 7% touchdown percentage and 9.6 yards per attempt. Yards after the catch helped those metrics; but Purdy's ability to process Shanahan's system and apply it to defensive diagnoses were critical.

In six playoff games, Purdy has similarly helped his team to a 4-2 record. He’s completed 62.6% of passes for 1,343 yards, six touchdowns and just one interception. Purdy also has rushed for a touchdown and eight first downs in the playoffs.

Purdy wasn't just the beneficiary of an excellent system. He was the engine that allowed it to hum.

And after the 49ers whiffed drafting Trey Lance with the third overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, Purdy rescued the franchise from a move that could have set its roster-building back half a decade.

Now, the 49ers recognize his contributions and even moreso the ceiling they believe he has ahead with a deal that puts him in the top-10 most expensive contracts in NFL history without breaking the bank to exceed deals agreed to in a lower salary cap market than the league's current $279.2 million clip.

The extension reflects a belief from the 49ers that Purdy can win them games and a belief from Purdy that staying with the 49ers is a win for his career.

Will the franchise continue to win on the field in Purdy’s tenure? Time will tell.

But without a holdout, without acrimonious negotiations and without the inability to fit Purdy's contract alongside those of McCaffrey, Kittle and more … on Friday, the 49ers and Purdy found yet another way to both win.