How to protect your pets from Canadian wildfire smoke

Air-quality alert in NYC NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - JUNE 6: A man walks his dog as air quality remains poor in New York City, United States on June 06, 2023. New York City has issued a health advisory for Tuesday as smoke from wildfires in Canada impacting the city's air quality. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Canadian wildfires have triggered air quality alerts across much of the Northeastern U.S., particularly in New York City. So what does that mean for furry and feathered friends?

Wildfire smoke and pets

Experts say that if you feel the effects of smoke, your pets are likely experiencing it too. The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) says that any of these symptoms mean it's time to contact your vet:

Coughing or difficulty breathing

Irritated, red or watery eyes

Fatigue or disorientation

Lack of appetite or reduced thirst

AVMA says that birds are particularly susceptible. Brachycephalic dog breeds, such as pugs and bulldogs, as well as puppies and older dogs are also at increased risk of ill effects caused by inhaling smoke, according to the American Kennel Club .

How to protect your pets

The best way to keep your pets safe from the negative effects of wildfire smoke is to stay indoors, according to experts.

“Everyone has things and schedules they are trying to keep, trying to maintain their daily routines. But as someone who's gone through wildfire episodes that lasted a full month at a time in California, the best thing you can do to protect yourself and your family — including your pets — is really to make sure that you're limiting your time outdoors, staying to the extent possible in clean indoor spaces,” William Barrett, national senior director of clean air advocacy with the American Lung Association, told Yahoo News.

The AVMA offers the following tips:

Keep windows and doors shut.

Keep pets indoors as much as possible, allowing cats and dogs outside only for brief bathroom breaks while air quality alerts are in effect.

Don’t allow pets to do any heavy outdoor exercise until smoke and dust have settled.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends keeping indoor air clean by avoiding frying foods, burning candles, smoking or doing any activities that could add particles to your home.