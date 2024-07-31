How severe will Michigan's punishment be for their sign stealing scandal?

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

On today's episode of the College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss the impending Notice of Allegations expected to be delivered to Michigan. They predict the severity of the allegations and judge what would be a fair punishment for their actions.

They also cover on today's show North Carolina Head Coach Mack Brown taking shots at opposing coaches who were negatively recruiting against him, Hugh Freeze getting into a rhythm with in-state recruiting at Auburn, and Bill Connelly's top 25 college football players since 2000.

The show wraps with a legal ruling on an age-old question: is a boneless chicken wing technically a chicken wing?

(0:59) Michigan's Notice of Allegations for "Content Stallions"

(33:30) Mack Brown fires back

(37:29) Auburn heating up in recruiting

(41:52) Top 25 CFB players since 2000

(54:13) People's Court: Is a boneless chicken wing technically a wing?

