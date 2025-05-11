How the Timberwolves dug deep to take a 2-1 series lead over the Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO — The Timberwolves claimed a scrappy 102-97 win over the Warriors in Game 3 at Chase Center on Saturday, seizing a 2-1 advantage in the Western Conference semifinals. With Game 4 looming Monday in San Francisco, and Stephen Curry reportedly unavailable until at least Game 6, the Warriors now find themselves in a must-win situation.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Saturday night's clash:

Point Julius takes over with a triple-double

Julius Randle is locked in all facets of the game right now as he continues dispelling the narrative of him being unreliable in the playoffs. Randle paced the Wolves with 13 points in the first half, but he was the catalyst of a second-half surge that helped unlock the offense and, more importantly, Anthony Edwards.

Randle was masterful, posting his first career postseason triple-double, finishing with 24 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists. He's the first Timberwolves player since Kevin Garnett to notch a triple-double in the playoffs, and it couldn't have come at a better time.

"I feel like I just got a lot of different tools, you know what I mean?" Randle said. "It's really about using my mind and taking what the defense gives me."

His ability to bully down low and find Minnesota's shooters proved vital, as Randle repeatedly forced Golden State into rotations that led to open looks. His playmaking was critical for the Wolves in the second half, as he generated nine of his 12 assists across the final two frames. Six of those second-half assists went to Edwards.

"He was incredible, man," Edwards said. "Finding everybody on cuts. Finding the open guy, time after time. Just pushing the pace. That's what we asked of him, and he's been doing that at a high level."

Edwards owns the second half, caught a body

While Randle's triple-double underpinned Minnesota's turnaround, Edwards stole the show. After scoring a modest eight points in the first half on 3-of-12 shooting, Edwards cranked his game into hyperdrive, finishing with 36 points (13 of 28 FG, 5 of 14 3PT, 5 of 8 FT) with 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 block in 44 minutes.

When Draymond Green picked up his fourth foul in the third quarter, Edwards capitalized, making a concerted effort to get downhill. He scored 15 points in the third, with five of his six FGs coming in the paint, including this banger over Kevon Looney.

When asked about what got him fired up, Edwards said, "I felt like when Jonathan Kuminga dunked on me, it got me going more so, if anything."

The Warriors did a good job getting Edwards out of rhythm in the first half, but it all came together once he focused on higher-percentage looks, dropping 28 in the second half with 13 in the fourth quarter. On a night when the Wolves' bench added a mere 11 points, Edwards and Randle put the team on their backs.

Mike Conley joined Randle and Edwards at the post-game news conference, and though his numbers don't jump off the page, his late-game defense and poise in the fourth was the veteran leadership the Wolves needed in this rock fight.

Warriors' offense falters in the fourth quarter

Golden State didn't go down without a fight, leading by four heading into the final period. But then, the wheels came off. The Warriors struggled to generate offense late, scoring just 24 points in the fourth with more turnovers (four) than assists (five). That's when not having Curry is pretty glaring.

A few factors were at play in the fourth:

Jimmy Butler, a dog all night, went ice cold, shooting 1 of 7 from the field.

Draymond Green fouled out at the 4:38 mark. The Warriors managed to win the third quarter by two points without the foul-addled Green; they didn't have the same fate in the fourth. Offensively, without Green's screens and decision-making in the half-court, the Warriors struggled to create quality looks against Minnesota's compact defense.

No one showed up except for Kuminga.

Kuminga was terrific off the bench, scoring 30 points (11 of 18 FG, 3 of 4 3PT, 5 of 6 FT) with 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks. He looked like a guy who wants a fat contract in the offseason and played his way back into relevancy Saturday night. Kerr has to stick with JK, which is pretty interesting considering he's been in Kerr's doghouse all year. Kuminga and Butler accounted for 65% of the Warriors' points and 54% of their shot attempts. Sounds like a recipe for success if you're the Timberwolves.

What's next?

For Golden State, the sense of urgency is now undeniable. Down 2-1 in the series and with Curry unavailable, the pressure is on the Warriors to reclaim momentum Monday night in Game 4. Green has to stay out of foul trouble. Brandin Podziemski has to wake up after shooting 6 of 26 through three games. The Warriors need to limit turnovers, keep the ball moving and continue putting pressure on Minnesota's frontcourt. The Warriors' focus on getting Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid into foul trouble while punishing the post worked through three quarters. That type of physicality and intent is key, especially when the Wolves are taking away their ability to shoot 3s; the Warriors attempted just five in the first half.

For Minnesota, this win was a statement. The Wolves cut off the water for everyone but Butler and Kuminga and forced the Warriors to play without their defensive anchor in the most pressurized moments. The Wolves need more offense from their bench, but involving Jaden McDaniels more (4 of 7 from the floor) would be in their best interest. His seven shot attempts were his second fewest of the postseason, and his growth continues to be one of their biggest X-factors of the postseason. Lastly, if Edwards can stop settling for 3s and start attacking like he did in the second half, the Warriors will be on the ropes.

Game 4 awaits. The Wolves smell blood. Golden State needs a response. Buckle up.