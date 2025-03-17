How to watch 'A Body In The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read': Channel, schedule and more

If you thought the current state of politics was the most divisive thing going right now, you've clearly never heard of the case of Karen Read. Massachusetts native Read is at the center of a major controversy in which she stands accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, in January 2022 by hitting him with her car and leaving him to freeze in the snow. But if you dig deeper into the story, you'll come across evidence that suggests that Read was framed for O'Keefe's death and that some of O'Keefe's fellow officers may have killed him during a fight and left him outside to die. The case has divided the local Massachusetts community into several factions, spawned a #FreeKarenRead hashtag, and has created an army of conspiracy theorists, and the accusations have been so hard to prove that Read's first trial, in 2024, ended with a hung jury (she's set to be retried in April).

The story of O'Keefe's death, the circumstances surrounding it, and Read's trial are at the heart of a new docu-series, A Body In The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read, which premieres on Investigation Discovery on Monday, March 17 and airs over the course of three consecutive nights. You can catch the trailer for the series below, and find out how to where to stream Karen Read docu-series when it comes out.

When does the A Body In The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read premiere?

The Karen Read docu-series airs over three nights starting on Monday, March 17 at 9 p.m. ET, with and subsequent episodes airing at the same time on Tuesday and Wednesday night.

What channel is A Body In The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read season 8 on?

A Body In The Snow airs on Investigation Discovery and will stream on Max.

How to watch A Body In The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read without cable:

There are several ways you can watch A Body In The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read without cable. Investigation Discovery is available on several platforms including DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV, and the three-part series will also stream simultaneously on Max.

A Body In The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read trailer

Every way to watch A Body In The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read: