How to watch 'Dune: Part Two' at home

It's a thrilling time to be a Dune fan. Denis Villeneuve's box-office hit, Dune: Part Two, starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler and Florence Pugh, finally drops on HBO's Max this week. The same streaming platform that just teased the upcoming Dune: Prophecy prequel series, premiering this fall. The wait for Dune 2 to hit streaming may have felt extra long for fans of the franchise, after Dune: Part One was dropped on Max the same day as its theatrical premiere, as part of a now-retired Warner Bros. release strategy. This time around, Dune: Part Two had a theatrical run unmarred by the opportunity to stream the dystopian sci-fi epic from the comfort of your couch, grossing $710 million worldwide.

The film is currently available to purchase through digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video , but starting this Tuesday, May 21, you'll be able to stream the sequel on Max, alongside Dune: Part One and the upcoming Dune prequel series, Dune: Prophecy. Are you ready to watch? Here's everything you need to know about how to stream Dune 2.

When will Dune 2 be streaming?

It's been a long wait for Dune: Part Two (2024) to hit streaming after its premiere back in March, but finally, the sequel to Dune will be available to stream on HBO's Max, starting this Tuesday, May 21.

Where to watch Dune: Part Two:

How to watch Dune: Part One (2021)

Need to catch up on the original movie before diving into Dune 2? You can catch Dune (2021) also streaming on Max.

Does Max have a free trial?

While the HBO streaming platform does not offer a free trial period, you can still try the platform out for free by signing up for it through another streaming service, like with a live TV streaming package such as DirecTV Stream. Right now, when you sign up for DirecTV Stream, you can get 3 months free of HBO's Max (plus Paramount+, Starz, and Cinemax) — and that's after the free trial period is over.

That being said, a DirecTV subscription is a lot pricier than a basic Max subscription, so unless you’re in the market for a free trial, we recommend signing up for Max directly.

What is Dune: Prophecy?

First announced back in 2019 under the title Dune: Sisterhood, the new Dune series is a prequel story taking place 10,000 years before the events of the movies. The new prequel series will explore the origins of the Bene Gesserit.

Dune: Prophecy trailer:

When does the Dune prequel series come out?

Dune: Prophecy doesn't have an official release date yet, but the trailer promises the show will premiere on Max this fall.

Dune: Prophecy cast:

The prequel series about Dune's fabled Bene Gesserit stars Emily Watson and Olivia Williams alongside Mark Strong, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Jade Anouka, Jihae, Tabu, Jessica Barden, Yerin Ha, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina and Shalom Brune-Franklin.

Alison Schapker is the current showrunner. Diane Ademu-John is credited as the show’s co-creator.

Is Dune based on a book?

The successful sci-fi dystopian franchise is based on a 1965 novel by Frank Herbert. The book has been adapted for the screen before, with director David Lynch's Dune (1984) and two series spinoffs.

Dune movies and shows (in release order):

Dune (1984) - streaming on Max

Dune: Part One (2021) - streaming on Max

Dune: Part Two (2024) - streaming on Max

Dune: Prophecy (2024) - premiering on Max this fall