How to watch 'Kevin Costner's The West:' Channel, premiere date, where to stream and more

With ambitious works like Dances With Wolves, Horizon: An American Saga and Yellowstone, Kevin Costner has brought the American West to life on screen for decades. His latest project, Kevin Costner's The West, is a new docu-series for the History Channel that will offer a detailed look at the legacy of the West and the many conflicts that have taken place among the people trying to control it throughout history. Costner not only serves as a producer of the project, he also narrates the series that blends expert interviews and historical reenactments to tell the story of the nation's past.

The eight-part series, which is executive-produced by author and historian Doris Kearns Goodwin, will premiere with two back-to-back episodes on Monday, May 26 at 9 p.m. ET, followed by a special presentation of episode three on Tuesday, May 27 at 8 p.m.

If you're interested in diving in to Kevin Costner's The West, here's everything you need to know about how to watch.

When does Kevin Costner's The West premiere?

Kevin Costner's The West will premiere on Monday, May 26 at 9 p.m. ET with two back-to-back episodes. Episode 3 will air the next day, May 27, at 9 p.m. and all subsequent episodes will air on Mondays at 9 p.m.

What channel is Kevin Costner's The West on?

Kevin Costner's The West airs on the History Channel.

How to watch Kevin Costner's The West without cable:

There are several ways you can watch Kevin Costner's The West without cable. You can tune into the History Channel on several platforms including Philo, FriendlyTV, DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV. The show's episodes will also be available on the History Channel app and website the day after they air.

Kevin Costner's The West trailer:

More ways to watch Kevin Costner's The West: