How to watch the new season of 'Vanderpump Rules'

BravoCon 2023 LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 03: Lisa Vanderpump and her dog Donut of "Vanderpump Rules" television series attend BravoCon 2023 at Caesars Forum on November 03, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images) (Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Vanderpump Rules fans, are you ready? After "Scandoval" absolutely shocked the audience in Season 10 of the reality series, it's time to return to West Hollywood's SUR and its wildly entertaining staff who will keep us well-fed with drama for weeks to come. Returning to Vanderpump Rules for Season 11 are Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent and more. Raquel Leviss will not return for Season 11 after her involvement in "Scandoval." Ready to tune into the delicious drama of Vanderpump Rules? Here's everything you need to know about Season 11 of the reality series.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 release date:

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules premieres Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. New episodes of the show will drop the day after they premiere on Peacock.

What channel is Vanderpump Rules on?

Lisa Vanderpump’s workplace reality series airs on Bravo and streams on Peacock.

How to watch Vanderpump Rules without cable?

Where to stream Vanderpump Rules?

Who is coming back for Vanderpump Rules Season 11?

Most of the Vanderpump Rules cast will be back for Season 11. Notably missing from the new season of the reality series is Raquel Leviss, who departed from the show following "Scandoval."

Lisa Vanderpump

Tom Schwartz

Tom Sandoval

Ariana Madix

Katie Maloney

Scheana Shay

Lala Kent

James Kennedy

Ally Lewber

Brock Davies

What happened with “Scandoval?”

Need a refresher on what went down after it was revealed that Tom Sanodval was cheating on Ariana Madix — his partner of nine years — with her best friend Rachel (formerly Raquel) Leviss? Yahoo Entertainment has you covered.