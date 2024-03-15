Fans of Nickelodeon who grew up with beloved shows like The Amanda Show, Zoey 101, Drake & Josh, All That, Victorious and Sam & Cat, there's a new docuseries that you may want to watch. Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV is an Investigation Discovery documentary series exploring the dark side of Dan Schneider's popular kid-centric shows. The highly anticipated documentary will delve into the work environment Schneider fostered while he was "Nickelodeon's Golden Boy," as well as the previously untold story of Drake & Josh star Drake Bell's sexual assault and abuse at the hands of Brian Peck, an acting and dialogue coach who worked closely with Schneider until his 2004 child sex abuse conviction.

Since Schneider was ousted from Nickelodeon in 2018 , fans have had questions about what was happening behind the scenes of their favorite childhood shows. Now, they may finally get some answers. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV.

Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV trailer

When does Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV come out?

The four-episode Nickelodeon docuseries will premiere in two parts. The first episodes will air on Sunday, Mar. 17, and the final two will air onMonday, Mar. 18, both from 9-11 p.m.

How to watch Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV

Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV will air on Investigation Discovery (ID). The channel, dedicated to the topic of true crime, is available in some cable subscriptions and through many live TV streaming services like Fubo, DirecTV, Philo, Sling and more.

If you don't have ID, you can also stream ID content included with a subscription to HBO's Max (or as an add-on through Hulu ) — but Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV will not stream live on HBO's platform, so if you want to watch the highly anticipated new documentary in real time, you'll want to get a free trial of one of the recommended streaming services above.

Where to stream Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV

What is Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV about?

Quiet On Set is a new four-part Investigation Discovery (ID) docuseries that investigates what really went down on the sets of popular Nickelodeon shows with showrunner Dan Schneider at the helm. The docuseries examines the toxic environments behind the scenes of All That, The Amanda Show, Zoey 101, Sam & Cat, Drake & Josh and more.

Who is interviewed in Quiet on Set?

We don't have a complete list of who will be included in Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV, but so far we know that the list of those involved includes Alexa Nikolas from Zoey 101, Nickelodeon host and producer Marc Summers, All That's Kyle Sullivan, Katrina Johnson and Giovonnie Samuels and Drake Bell from The Amanda Show and Drake & Josh.

More ways to watch Investigation Discovery: