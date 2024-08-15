Hurricane Ernesto tracker: Latest forecast path as hurricane watch in effect for Bermuda, nearly half of Puerto Rico without power

PUERTORICO-WEATHER-STORM A view of vehicle damaged after Tropical Storm Ernesto hit Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on August 14, 2024. On August 13, Ernesto advanced through the Caribbean toward Puerto Rico, where officials shut down schools and sent workers home as forecasters warned of a possible hurricane. The storm was moving west toward the US island with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (85kph), according to the National Hurricane Center. (Photo by Jaydee Lee SERRANO / AFP) (Photo by JAYDEE LEE SERRANO/AFP via Getty Images) (JAYDEE LEE SERRANO/AFP via Getty Images)

Hurricane Ernesto was forecast to pass near or over Bermuda on Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said in its latest update. A hurricane watch was issued for the island early Wednesday evening, as Ernesto — the third hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season — was forecast to strengthen over the Western Atlantic and "could become a major hurricane by Friday," forecasters said.

Tropical storm warnings were no longer in effect for Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, but advised that as a result of heavy rainfall, those areas could see flash flooding and mudslides, the hurricane center warned Wednesday afternoon.

Nearly half of the island, more than 716,000 customers, were without power as of 4:15 p.m. local time, while over 340,00 customers were without water as of 4:20 p.m. local time, according to a Puerto Rico Emergency Portal System. President Biden has approved federal assistance requested by the governor of Puerto Rico.

Meanwhile, cruise lines like Carnival, Celebrity and Norwegian with ships planning to travel to the northern Caribbean have reportedly adjusted their itineraries to avoid Ernesto.

Where is the storm, exactly?

As of 8 a.m. Atlantic Standard Time, the center of Ernesto was located about 605 miles south-southwest of Bermuda.

Maximum sustained winds were at about 85 mph, with the storm moving north at 13 mph.

What are the watches and warnings?

A hurricane watch is currently in effect for Bermuda, which means hurricane conditions are expected within the next 48 hours for that specified area.

There is no longer a tropical storm warning in effect for Puerto Rico, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands. There are also no coastal watches or warnings in effect, according to the hurricane center.

What are the biggest risks associated with Ernesto?

Heavy rainfall, flash flooding and mudslides are some of the main concerns.

Bermuda could see 3 to 6 inches of rainfall, with some areas seeing a maximum of 9 inches.

Meanwhile rainfall totals in southern to eastern Puerto Rico are expected to be within 6 to 10 inches, with some areas experiencing a foot of rain. Northwestern Puerto Rico could see 3 to 6 inches of rain.

Portions of the U.S. and British Virgin Islands could see rain accumulations of 4 to 6 inches.

Swells from Ernesto that could cause life-threatening surf and rip currents are impacting parts of the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Turks and Caicos. Swells are also likely to affect the U.S. East Coast and Bermuda later this week and into the weekend.

What damage has Ernesto done?

Photos showing the damage caused by Ernesto's heavy rains and strong winds in Puerto Rico are starting to emerge:

This is an ongoing story; please refresh for the latest updates.