Hyperbolic hype for Ohio State & the best non-conference games of 2024

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellegner and SI's Pat Forde react to statements made by former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer about the current roster being one of the best ever. They unpack if the 2024 Buckeyes can live up to that hype and how they're over in recruiting.

After the break, they share the best non-conference games for the 2024 season. They share top picks like Wisconsin vs Alabama, LSU vs USC, and more.

They move on to recent news of former LSU head coach Les Miles filing a lawsuit against his former school for vacating wins that would have helped him qualify for the College Football Hall of Fame.

They wrap the show with a court case about a woman who was arrested for teaching while drunk.

(0:53) Ohio State's expectations

(23:48) Best non-conference games

(47:17) Les Miles sues LSU

(54:07) People's Court: teaching while drunk

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts