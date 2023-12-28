Illinois suspends Terrence Shannon Jr. following arrest on rape charges

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round Des Moines Practice Mar 15, 2023; Des Moines, IA, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) speaks during the press conference before their opening round game of the NCAA tournament in Des Moines at Wells Fargo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports (Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports)

Illinois suspended star men’s basketball player Terrence Shannon Jr. from all team activities on Wednesday following an arrest on rape charges.

The alleged incident occurred when Shannon visited Lawrence, Kansas, to attend the Illinois at Kansas football game on Sept. 8. The Douglas County district attorney issued a warrant for Shannon's arrest Wednesday.

Shannon, according to an Illinois release, traveled to Lawrence on Thursday to present himself to authorities. He posted bail and is returning to Champaign.