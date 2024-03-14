Inside Saquon to the Eagles, NFL launches tampering investigations | Inside Coverage

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Jori Epstein and Charles Robinson to go behind the scenes on the biggest news around NFL free agency. The trio start off with the news that the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons are under investigation for their tampering in the signings of Saquon Barkley and Kirk Cousins, respectively. In other news, Desmond Ridder was traded to the Arizona Cardinals (and may be part of the team's long-term plans), and Calvin Ridley got a massive contract with the Tennessee Titans.

The Eagles never pay big money for running backs, but they bucked that trend by signing former New York Giant Saquon Barkley. The trio do a deep dive on how this came about, and Jori outlines the Eagles' thought process as to why Barkley was the right guy to go after.

Later, Charles takes us through the huge ripple effects left by Kirk Cousins' contract, as Justin Fields will now likely have to accept a backup role this season (and Charles has a new favorite landing spot), and quarterbacks who are negotiating extensions (Tua Tagovailoa and Jared Goff in particular) just saw their price tag go up.

2:25 - NFL launches tampering investigation

14:35 - Desmond Ridder to the Cardinals

23:10 - Calvin Ridley & the new Titans

33:05 - Inside Saquon Barkley to the Eagles

46:25 - Cousins contract ripple effect

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."