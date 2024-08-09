The internet is swooning over Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall's love. They aren't the only Olympic athletes making our hearts race.

When the Olympics come around every two years, so does a fresh batch of incredible athletes who are really good at their jobs. For eager fans, developing crushes can be an inevitable part of the Games.

As the 2024 Paris Olympics come to a close, hundreds of people will take home medals for their accomplishments and instill a sense of pride in the hearts of their compatriots. But today, we honor the ones that managed to seize the attention — and thirst — of social media users.

Which Olympic athlete will I fall in love with today — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) July 30, 2024

From dreamy track and field athletes to stone-cold shooting stars, here are the most crushworthy competitors from the 2024 Games.

Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall

When Tara Davis-Woodhall won the gold medal in the long jump, she ran directly to her husband, Paralympian Hunter Woodhall. "Oh my god, baby, you're the Olympic champion!" he exclaimed as they celebrated in each other's arms. Fans have been swooning over their love for each other.

Like this video if you cry every time. 🥺 #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/LVu6O0zhty — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 9, 2024

Kim Ye-ji

The South Korean sharpshooter went viral for her icy glare and backward hat. She won a silver medal in the women's 10m air pistol.

Her style is often contrasted with the casual look of Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikeç, who took home a silver medal and gets an honorable mention here.

South korean shooter Kim Yeji is th3 new James Bond of th3 Olympics, I'm absolutely obsessed with those shooting glasses and badass attitude 😎 #KIMYEJI pic.twitter.com/jR39XmAMFz — IMSOVOGUE (@imso_vogue) July 30, 2024

Turkey sent a 51 yr old guy with no specialized lenses, eye cover or ear protection and got the silver medal pic.twitter.com/sFKcsRzvrw — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) July 31, 2024

Stephen Nedoroscik

Appearing zen (and possibly asleep) in the final moments leading up to his event, pommel horse specialist Stephen Nedoroscik went viral when he took off his glasses and helped secure a bronze medal for U.S. men's gymnastics in the team final, as well as for individual men's pommel horse. He's also really good with a Rubik's cube.

Obsessed with this guy on the US men's gymnastics team who's only job is pommel horse, so he just sits there until he's activated like a sleeper agent, whips off his glasses like Clark Kent and does a pommel horse routine that helps deliver the team its first medal in 16 years. pic.twitter.com/0D1ZqJjFa1 — Megan 📚 (@MegWritesBooks) July 29, 2024

Ilona Maher

After ruling the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with her ultra-popular TikToks, Team USA rugby player Ilona Maher is back and better than ever. Literally — the team took home a bronze medal for the first time.

Henrik Christiansen

Norwegian swimmer Henrik Christiansen has endeared himself to a legion of new fans after posting persistently about the chocolate muffins available at the Olympic Village, which are apparently really good.

Noah Lyles

The fastest man on Earth is also one of the most stylish. The anime-loving athlete, who won gold in the men's 100m race, frequently has his nails painted and shows off ahead of his races. His energy might be a little controversial for some, but others argue he's earned the right to be over-the-top.

Sha’Carri Richardson

Speaking of athletes with incredible style, Sha'Carri Richardson is well known for her hair and nails. She won silver in the women's 100m race — an incredible redemption after being disqualified from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Appreciation post for Sha'Carri Richardson's recent nail designs 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qsEcHESTHI — highsnobiety (@highsnobiety) August 4, 2024

Jules Bouyer

The French diver ... well, just look at him.

one academic topic in which i am extremely interested now is french diver jules bouyer. i find this subject very intellectually rewarding & intriguing. this subject is something i think many others would also enjoy studying. there are many reasons why i find this topic fascinati– pic.twitter.com/Y9CS7urLl4 — David Mack (@davidmackau) July 29, 2024

Evy Leibfarth

The bronze medalist is beloved on TikTok, where she's bringing awareness to the niche sport of women's canoe slalom. Fans found her overjoyed reaction to her win extremely endearing.

Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis

The Swedish pole-vaulter, a two-time Olympic champion, has been compared to Timothée Chalamet and Jeremy Allen White. He jokingly parodied Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikeç's stance after winning because he was "dared" to.

All medals of Monday’s athletics competitions were decided but everyone inside State de France stayed for more than half an hour just for Mondo Duplantis.



They watched the scene, cheering the Swedish to Dancing Queen, having the time of their life.



So freaking love this vibe. pic.twitter.com/PLlDcQWWu5 — @ikevin.bsky.social (@TheiKevin) August 6, 2024

Gabby Thomas

The Harvard graduate has a master's degree in epidemiology, and as of the 2024 Paris Olympics, an Olympic gold medal. She won the women's 200m race on Aug. 6.

Graduates from Harvard at 22. MA in Epidemiology. Volunteers at a health clinic for the uninsured in Austin. Wins a gold medal 🥇 at the #Olympics in the 200m.



Gabby Thomas. You’re incredible. pic.twitter.com/efTLOqy3KQ — Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) August 6, 2024

Thomas Ceccon

The Italian swimmer won gold in the men's 100m backstroke. After he was spotted sleeping in a Paris park, he slammed the lack of air-conditioning in the Olympic Village.

Alysha Newman

The Canadian pole-vaulter and OnlyFans model twerked in celebration when she won a bronze medal.

DIFFERENT ANGLE:



Alysha Newman twerking at the Olympics in Paris today after the Canadian jumps 4.85 m pic.twitter.com/3XpTBYitgi — Dutch_Investor (@cryptostonk2) August 8, 2024

Rhasidat Adeleke

A "messy race" didn't stop Rhasidat Adeleke from making history as the first Irish woman to make it to a sprint final in the Olympics.

nahhhh I love track n field omg God bless Ireland pic.twitter.com/zhtunqxex8 — speedy (@SpeedyMorman) August 7, 2024

Giorgia Villa

Viral photos of the Italian gymnast posing with wheels of cheese earned her a ton of appreciation online. She overcame multiple injuries and earned a silver medal in the women's gymnastics team event.

I need the people to know that olympic silver medalist giorgia villa is sponsored by parmesan cheese and regularly posts pics of herself with giant wheels of cheese pic.twitter.com/7gVyuGMoy5 — furiosarah (@slothanova) July 31, 2024

Tom Daley

The British diver has been a mainstay at the Summer Olympics since 2008. He's racked up five medals along the way, including a silver this year — but what might be his most heartwarming quality is his tendency to go viral, be it for knitting Olympic sweaters or reenacting that scene from Titanic as the U.K.'s flag bearer in the opening ceremony.

Those who never give up, always achieve their dream ...



pic.twitter.com/1J7Qu8vIPa — Figen (@TheFigen_) August 8, 2024

Simone Biles

If being the most decorated gymnast in history wasn't enough, Simone Biles overcame physical and mental challenges after dropping out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Simply qualifying for the 2024 Games is amazing, but she won three gold medals and a silver. Even Elmo loves her.

Updated, August 9, 2024, 10:26 a.m.: This story was originally published on Aug. 8, 2024 and has been updated to include Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall.