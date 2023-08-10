Is Ukraine's counteroffensive turning out to be a bust?

RUSSIA-MOSCOW-DRONE ATTACK This photo taken on Aug. 1, 2023 shows a building damaged in a drone attack in Moscow, Russia. Ukraine launched an attack on Moscow and the Moscow region with three unmanned aerial vehicles UAVs, with two of them shot down and the third having crashed after being jammed by electronic warfare, said Russian authorities on Tuesday. (Photo by Bai Xueqi/Xinhua via Getty Images) (Xinhua News Agency/Xinhua News Agency via Getty Ima)

In recent days and weeks, Ukraine has launched drone attacks deep inside Russia — including at Moscow itself. The attacks have rattled Russians, who, for the most part, have been accustomed not to have to think about the war that President Vladimir Putin launched almost 18 months ago.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly said that his only goal is to reconquer territory that Russia has illegally taken in its two invasions of Ukraine, first in 2014, and then, on a much larger scale, in 2022.

"We are not fighting on their territory," Zelensky said in the late spring of 2022. "We have the war on our territory."

Attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles carrying explosives are a low-risk but potent effort to bring at least some of the pain back home to Russia. But they are also something of a sideshow, some say, when the counteroffensive now taking place in eastern Ukraine is far more important for the country’s future.

Attacks deep inside Russia

Drones can be tools, or toys. They can also be "kamikaze" weapons, sent remotely to explode over distant targets. Although Ukraine has used drones since the start of the war to harass Russian forces close to the frontlines, as well as military installations inside Russia itself, it has lately been making incursions deep into Russian territory. (Russia has kamikaze drones of its own, sent by Iran.)

This week, drones struck both of Moscow's airports and, in a separate attack, a Russian ship in the Black Sea. Russia said it shot down two drones apparently intended to hit Moscow, as well as 11 headed for the Crimean city of Sevastopol.

Earlier this month, a drone hit a Moscow skyscraper.

“Those who work in Moskva-City towers are the privileged class of government officials and business people,” a Ukrainian official said of the skyscraper attack. “They saw with their own eyes that Russian authorities are incapable of and cannot protect even their social group. There is no air defense, air raid alerts, bomb shelters for them.”

Drones even reached the Kremlin itself in May.

"In some ways, it's more effective than what Ukraine can do in the counteroffensive," Michal Baranowski recently explained to the Hill. "Ukrainians are basically trying to show the Russian elites that: 'Look, there is a cost to what Putin is doing.'"

Some criticize Ukrainian tactic

Some argue that while the drone attacks may satisfy supporters in the West, they don't further the goal of winning back lands conquered by Russia.

"Thus the first serious war of the third millennium must be fought on the ground — quite a comedown from the 'post-kinetic' cyber and information warfare that had been confidently predicted by both Western and Russian generals," writes the historian Edward Luttwak. "This is a war that must be fought by sheer, grinding, attrition, just like the First World War on the Western Front."

A rare condemnation of Ukraine also came from the United Nations, most of whose members have stood against Putin's aggression. "We are against any and all attacks on civilian facilities, and we want them to stop," a U.N. spokesman said earlier this week.

Russia, of course, has launched many more attacks against civilians — and has killed many more of them — than Ukraine.

Counteroffensive drags on

The fate of Ukraine will be determined by what happens on the battlefield in the country’s eastern regions, where a long-planned counteroffensive has tried to break through Russian defensive lines.

The counterassault has been slow because Russia spent months preparing, digging and installing anti-tank barriers. Zelensky has acknowledged that the pace and extent of progress have not met expectations either at home or abroad.

The danger is that Western allies' impatience and Ukrainians' frustration could set in, especially as another winter of war approaches. "Our expectations were higher," a 36-year-old woman in Kyiv whose partner is fighting on the frontlines, told the Washington Post. "If it's going on, it's going slow."

