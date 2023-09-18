The It List: 'Expend4bles' introduces Megan Fox and 50 Cent as new blood, Kim Kardashian shows off dramatic acting chops in new 'American Horror Story' installment, Kim Petras surprise-releases 'Problématique' and all the best in pop culture the week of Sept. 18, 2023

The It List is Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for Sept. 18-24, including the best deals we could find for each.

WATCH IT: Kim Kardashian stars in the latest edition of American Horror Story: Delicate

In a rare acting role, The Kardashians star plays the friend of Emma Roberts's lead character in this season of Ryan Murphy's AHS, movie star Anna Victoria Alcott, who's elated that, after multiple failed attempts at IVF, she's pregnant. But the bliss doesn't last, as creepy things that no one else understands, such as a mysterious woman following her, begin to happen. "You have a peculiar penchant for turning dreams into nightmares," Kardashian's Siobhan tells Anna in one scene. As usual for Murphy and Brad Falchuk's Emmy-winning anthology series, this season is packed with recognizable names and faces, including Cara Delevingne; Billie Lourd; Denis O'Hare; Matt Czuchry and Leslie Grossman. — Raechal Shewfelt

American Horror Story: Delicate premieres Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 10 p.m. on FX.

WATCH IT: The Expendables franchise returns with a mix of old and new faces, and a final hurrah for Sylvester Stallone

This action-adventure franchise is returning after an attempt to give the third installment a broader appeal with a PG-13 rating that backfired a bit, resulting in poor box office results and unhappy fans. So now they're back with an R rating for round four along with a few familiar faces like Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture and Sylvester Stallone, in his last appearance as Barney Ross, the leader of the Expendables. Joining the cast this time around will be Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox and Andy García, among others, as the Expendables set out to stop a top terrorist organization from smuggling nuclear warheads and igniting a conflict between the United States and Russia. — Kyle Moss

Expend4bles premieres Friday, Sept. 22 in theaters; visit Fandango for showtimes and ticket information.

STREAM IT: Gael García Bernal delivers a knockout as Lucha libre wrestler Cassandro

Oscar-winning director Roger Ross Williams makes his narrative debut with Cassandro, and boy is it a triumph, equal parts charming and inspiring. Gael García Bernal plays Saúl Armendáriz, the real-life gay Lucha libre from El Paso, Tex. who rose above his punching bag status as "exotico" to become one of Mexico's most beloved luchadores, and it's a tender, confident, soulful performance that might just be the Y Tu Mamá También and Coco actor's career-best turn. In the pre-streaming days, Cassandro is the type of film that could have audiences cheering in the aisles. It's now in a limited theatrical run, but most people will watch it at home. Still, don't forget you can still stand up and cheer from your living room. Watch an exclusive clip above. — Kevin Polowy

Cassandro premieres Friday, Sept. 22 on Prime Video.

WATCH IT: Invisible Beauty revisits Bethann Hardison's pioneering fashion career

From walking the fashion runways in the '70s to overseeing the next generation of America's top models, Bethann Hardison is one of the industry's most important and influential figures. Now in her 70s, Hardison looks back on her many, many breakthroughs in Invisible Beauty, which she co-directs with Frédéric Tcheng. Testimonials to her greatness are offered by such fashion-forward figures as Zendaya, Naomi Campbell and Tyson Beckford, who note the way that Hardison broke barriers for Black models and designers in particular. This exclusive clip from the film features Hardison remembering the day she got her first big check in the modeling game. — E.A.

Invisible Beauty premieres Friday, Sept. 22 in theaters; visit Fandango for showtimes and ticket information.

HEAR IT: Kim Petras releases the beast, surprise-drops shelved album

In 2022, before making history as the first trans solo artist to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with her Grammy-winning Sam Smith duet "Unholy," German electropop trailblazer Kim Petras was all set to release her anticipated debut album, Problématique. But after that record leaked online, she scrapped it and started over, putting out Feed the Beast instead. Now, as a treat for fans who were respectful and patient enough to wait for an official Problématique release, Petras is finally surprise-dropping it this week. A collection of 10 euphoric, infectious Eurodisco bangers — one of which, "All She Wants," features a cheeky rap by fellow blonde icon Paris Hilton — Problématique has definitely been worth the wait. Problem solved. — Lyndsey Parker

Problématique by Kim Petras is available Monday, Sept. 18 to download/stream on Petras's website.

HEAR IT: Kylie Minogue still can’t get out of your head

The unstoppable Australian pop princess' electropop earworm "Padam Padam" is her biggest global hit since 2001's "Can't Get You of My Head," even establishing Minogue as one of only four female artists to score a U.K. top 10 hit in five consecutive decades. (She's in good company there, alongside Cher, Diana Ross and Lulu.) As the 55-year-old icon prepares to kick off her Las Vegas residency in November, she unveils her sexy 16th studio album, Tension. "Padam Padam" may have been the song of the summer, but this LP is sure to be your party soundtrack going into fall, winter and 2024. — L.P.

Tension by Kylie Minogue is available Friday, Sept. 22 to download/stream on Apple Music.

STREAM IT: Mrs. Sidhu is on the case in Acorn's latest mystery series

Party Down is a show about cater-waiters — Mrs. Sidhu Investigates introduces you to a cater-detective. Premiering on Acorn TV, this new mystery series follows the titular widower (Meera Syal) as she cracks cases in the upscale English county of Berkshire with the help of a local detective, played by Craig Parkinson. The four-episode first season features such mysteries as a double murder at a local spa, and the kidnapping of a rising star in the boxing world. With Mrs. Sidhu around, the investigators will never go hungry. — E.A.

Mrs. Sidhu Investigates premieres Monday. Sept. 18 on Acorn TV.

WATCH IT: Becoming Frida Kahlo goes beyond the easel

The Mexican painter's face is on tons of merchandise, and the 2002 movie Frida, in which she was played by Salma Hayek, famously dramatized her life, only stoking the hunger for more knowledge about her. This three-part documentary dives deep into Kahlo's short 47 years, in which she created approximately 200 paintings, drawings and sketches that continue to be viewed at museums as prestigious as New York City's Museum of Modern Art, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art and, of course, the Frida Kahlo Museum in Mexico City. It tracks her earliest days with famed muralist Diego Rivera, whom she ended up marrying twice; her despair after losing her mother and unborn child, which she used as fuel to create meaningful art; and her love affair with Russian revolutionary Leon Trotsky. — R.S.

Becoming Frida Kahlo premieres Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 9 p.m. on PBS.

HEAR IT: Doja Cat is seeing red

Following her stunning and explosive performance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, this Grammy-winning shapeshifter cements her superstar status and ushers in a new era with her fourth album, Scarlet. Disillusioned with the "pink and soft" "glittery sounds" of her previously pop-leaning material and angered by harsh criticism of her rapping skills, she has now created a record, which features her writing throughout, that she describes as "masculine" and "predominantly rap." Just ahead of the album's release week, the "Paint the Town Red" and "Attention" star officially became the female hip-hop artist with the most monthly Spotify listeners — beating a record previously set by Nicki Minaj — so clearly she's doing something right. —L.P.

Scarlet by Doja Cat is available Friday, Sept. 22 to download/stream on Apple Music.

WATCH IT: It makes total sense to see the classic Talking Heads concert film in theaters

Jonathan Demme's classic concert film, Stop Making Sense, has been burning down the house for 40 years and counting. That's why A24 is giving the newly-reunited Talking Heads a victory lap with a remastered version of the film that will play in IMAX theaters on Sept. 22 before going wide on Sept. 29. And you'd better believe that David Byrne's big suit will look bigger and better than ever on an IMAX screen. — E.A.

Stop Making Sense premieres Friday, Sept. 22 in IMAX theaters; visit Fandango for showtimes and ticket information.

STREAM IT: Sex Education kicks off its fourth and final season with the addition of Dan Levy to the cast

After three successful and popular seasons, this Netflix show is back for its fourth and final installment. The series, which revolves around a sex therapist's socially awkward son and his underground sex therapy clinic at high school, finds the main cast of characters off to college to wrap things up, bringing with it a whole new set of challenges. And among those joining the cast for the final season includes Schitt's Creek standout Dan Levy, who is playing a college writing instructor. — K.M.

Sex Education Season 4 premieres Thursday, Sept. 21 on Netflix.

WATCH IT: The Exorcist releases on head-spinning 4K Ultra HD

It's almost kind of absurd how many exorcism movies Hollywood cranks out. The Exorcism of Emily Rose, The Devil Inside, The Last Exorcism and on and on and on. In the time you read those first two sentences an executive somewhere probably just greenlit a new exorcism movie. But there will never be anything like William Friedkin's jaw-dropping, head-spinning 1973 classic The Exorcism, which celebrates its 50th anniversary with a new 4K Ultra HD release this week. In addition to its resolution upgrade, the disc will feature an introduction and commentary from the legendary filmmaker Friedkin, who died in August at the age of 87. — K.P.

The Exorcist releases on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Tuesday, Sept. 19 on Amazon.

WATCH IT: What happens in Vegas, stays in your living room

If you can't make it to Sin City's for the star-studded iHeartRadio Music Festival this weekend — or you're saving all your Vegas vacation budget to go see Kylie Minogue in two months — Hulu has got you covered. Enjoy iHeartRadio performances from veteran rockers (Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Lenny Kravitz, Thirty Seconds to Mars), country superstars (Tim McGraw, Kane Brown), hip-hop/R&B legends (TLC, Public Enemy, Lil Wayne), pop/rock divas (Kelly Clarkson, Sheryl Crow) and more — all from the comfort of your living room. — L.P.

The iHeartRadio Music Festival streams Friday, Sept. 22 and Saturday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET on Hulu.