The It List: 'Yellowstone' universe creator Taylor Sheridan debuts 'Special Ops: Lioness' starring Zoe Saldaña, Weasley twins of 'Harry Potter' host travel (and magic) show 'Fantastic Friends,' stars of 'The Boys' and 'Party Down' unite for horror movie 'Cobweb' and all the best in pop culture the week of July 17, 2023

The It List is Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for July 17-23, including the best deals we could find for each.

STREAM IT: Zoe Saldaña roars in Taylor Sheridan's Special Ops: Lioness

After bouncing around the cosmos in Avatar: The Way of Water and Guardians of the Galaxy, Zoe Saldaña gets grounded on terra firma once more with Taylor Sheridan's latest Paramount+ series, Special Ops: Lioness. Based on the real life all-female teams developed for the Army and the Marine Corps, the series follows Saldaña's hard-bitten Marine on a mission to make friends with the daughter of a potential terrorist. Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman also make their debuts in the Sheridan-verse, along with Britney Spears's husband, Sam Asghari. Maybe this means Spears herself will be on Season 2 of Tulsa King? — Ethan Alter

Special Ops: Lioness premieres Sunday, July 23 on Paramount+.

WATCH IT: Lizzy Caplan and Antony Starr spin their web in the killer new chiller Cobweb

Parents say (and do) the darndest things... especially when those parents are Lizzy Caplan and Antony Starr. That's what young Peter — played by breakout C'mon C'mon star, Woody Norman — discovers in the new thriller Cobweb from The Boys producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. When Peter hears a relentless tapping emanating in the walls of his family home, he starts to suspect that Mom and Dad might be up to no good. This exclusive clip from the film features a tense family dinner that certainly suggests Caplan and Starr are hiding some deep, dark secrets. — E.A.

Cobweb premieres Friday, July 21 in theaters; visit Fandango for showtime and ticket information.

WATCH IT: Harry Potter's Weasley kids reunite on Fantastic Friends

Actors James and Oliver Phelps, who are best known as Ron Weasley's twin brothers in the Harry Potter movies, host this new, six-part series that features them traveling to far away locales to meet up with their famous pals, such as Bonnie Wright, the actress who played their on-screen little sister, Ginny. Other friends who appear include their Harry Potter co-stars Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) and Luke Youngblood (Lee Jordan), as well as the likes of Game of Thrones alum Maisie Williams and Haley Joel Osment, whose credits include blockbuster The Sixth Sense. The "fantastic" part comes via the incredible settings — think St. Lucia, Iceland, Ireland, Dubai and more — plus the magic-themed challenges and competitions they'll encounter on their journey. — Raechal Shewfelt

Fantastic Friends premieres Tuesday, July 18 at 9 p.m. on The CW.

WATCH IT: Barbenheimer — the unofficial Barbie-Oppenheimer double feature — hits theaters

It's finally upon us: the weekend of July 21, aka the biggest movie weekend of the summer, and also the maybe the strangest double feature of all time. According to AMC Theatres, over 20,000 moviegoers have already purchased tickets to back-to-back screenings of Barbie (Greta Gerwig's candy-colored spin on the Mattel doll starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Ken-ergy) and Oppenheimer (Christopher Nolan's intensely heavy 3-hour drama about the development of the atom bomb). Both highly anticipated, both from Oscar-nominated directors, both star-studded… why wouldn't anyone see them right after each other? Maybe start with Oppenheimer, though. Barbie is at least a little lighter. — Kevin Polowy

Barbie and Oppenheimer both premiere Friday, July 21 in theaters; visit Fandango for showtime and ticket information.

WATCH IT: Timothy Olyphant returns in Justified: City Primeval

Raylan Givens (and his hat) are back eight years after Justified came to an end. In this long-awaited reboot, inspired by Elmore Leonard's novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, Givens has relocated to Miami, Fla. and splits his focus between his work as a U.S. Marshal and his 14-year-old daughter, Willa (played by Olyphant's real-life daughter, Vivian). But alas, Givens plans for a father-daughter road trip get derailed by "the Oklahoma Wildman," and the rest, well, you'll just have to tune in to find out what this beloved basic cable Marshal gets himself into in this limited series. — Danica Creahan

Justified: City Primeval premieres with two new episodes on Tuesday, July 18 at 10 p.m. on FX, and will stream the following day on Hulu.

WATCH IT: The Last of Us infects our Blu-ray shelves

Props to HBO if this was indeed strategic: Just a week after scoring a rapturous 24 Emmy nominations (second only to Succession's 27 noms), the network's post-apocalyptic sensation The Last of Us — starring Pedro Pascal as a protector cheating on Baby Yoda with Bella Ramsey's Ellie — releases on 4K Ultra HD. Widely hailed as the best video game adaptation of all time, The Last of Us lands in physical form with two hours of bonus features including three never-seen-before featurettes. — K.P.

The Last of Us 4K Ultra HD releases Tuesday, July 18 on Amazon.

WATCH IT: Sunset Strip stars strip back for tell-all series I Wanna Rock

From the makers of the origin-story documentary I Want My MTV comes Paramount+'s new three-part series I Wanna Rock: The '80s Metal Dream, which focuses on the hairspray-soaked, spandex-sheathed, pyro-laden excess of that network's massive but misunderstood Headbanger's Ball era. Kip Winger, Dee Snider, Vixen's Janet Gardner, Skid Row's Dave "Snake" Sabo, ex-Mötley Crüe singer John Corabi, Faster Pussycat's Taime Downe, MTV VJ Riki Rachtman, former Crue/Poison/Guns N' Roses manager Vicky Hamilton and others dish all about life on the Sunset Strip, life after grunge and how the metal dream is still alive. — Lyndsey Parker

I Wanna Rock: The '80s Metal Dream premieres Tuesday, July 18 on Paramount+.

READ IT: The Legacy of Yangchen concludes a two-part saga in the ongoing Chronicles of the Avatar

Last year, Last Airbender fans got to experience the dawn of Yangchen's reign as the Avatar long before Aang appeared on the scene. The second installment, The Legacy of Yangchen, concludes the Air Nomad's story against the backdrop of a conflict that could engulf all Four Nations. But even as Yangchen's tale winds down, expect further installments in the Chronicles of the Avatar book series as the live action Netflix show prepares to stream in 2024. — E.A.

The Legacy of Yangchen will be available Tuesday, July 18 at most major booksellers, including Amazon.

HEAR IT: Blur are back in focus

Damon Albarn is the hardest-working man in Britpop, busying himself with Gorillaz, other supergroups, solo music and various film, theater, opera and soundtrack work over the years. But it all started with Blur, and now, after an eight-year hiatus, Albarn has reunited with Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree for that iconic band's ninth studio album, The Ballad of Darren. The comeback record's release coincides with a run of European festival dates and two sold-out nights at London's Wembley Stadium, with a global live livestream featuring Blur's first and only performance of the album in its entirety scheduled to take place on July 25. — L.P.

The Ballad of Darren by Blur is available Friday, July 21 to download/stream on Apple Music.

WATCH IT: Down to Earth With Zac Efron finally gets the airtime it deserves

If you recently got locked out of your Netflix account in the great password-sharing crackdown of 2023, this ought to soften your landing as you come back down to earth (and the world of network TV): Down to Earth With Zac Efron will make its network TV debut on Tuesday, July 18, roughly three years after the fun-meets-foodie travel show dropped on Netflix. Watch the himbo-adjacent High School Musical star consistently call everyone "dude" and sing the praises of eating carbs across eight countries as he learns about everything from wellness practices to sustainable farming in this laid back (but still sort of educational!) road trip series. — D.C.

Down To Earth With Zac Efron premieres Tuesday, July 18 on The CW; new episodes of the show will also stream free the next day on TheCW App and website.

HEAR IT: Greta Van Fleet go back to the garage

Young Michigan rockers Greta Van Fleet have caught flak for sounding derivatively Zeppelin-esque and delivering a polarizing Saturday Night Live performance at the peak of their seemingly overnight hype. But despite the backlash, it can be argued that the Elton John-endorsed Grammy-winners introduced many Gen Z kids to old-school classic hard rock and even paved the way for the likes of recent breakout rockers Måneskin. Now, for their third album, Starcatcher, GVF are going back to the raw sound their created in their Frankenmuth garage as teens. The record's release also coincides with frontman Josh Kiszka coming out as LGBTQ+. — L.P.

Starcatcher by Greta Van Fleetis available Friday, July 21 to download/stream on Apple Music.