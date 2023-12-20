Ja Morant's return isn't a redemption story, but his basketball brilliance is why NBA still embraces him

NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at New Orleans Pelicans Dec 19, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) celebrates a score to even the game during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports (Matthew Hinton/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

NEW ORLEANS — It’s so easy to get drawn in by Ja Morant, almost impossible not to acknowledge how spellbinding he is on the floor and charismatic off it.

The NBA loves its own mythology, but it’s even better when the participants write their own script. Morant, with the game in his hands after missing more than a quarter of the season, staring down the barrel — of a defense, not that other thing.

It’s where his natural talent shines. It’s the reason anyone cares whether he’s toting guns or threatening mall employees or allegedly assaulting kids in his backyard.

The joy he exuded after hitting the winner in his season debut is what people want to wrap their arms around, the topper on a 24-point comeback for the Memphis Grizzlies against the New Orleans Pelicans, the topper on a 34-point, eight-assist, six-rebound night for the man with fresh legs and at times, not enough oxygen.

Morant hit the floor a few times and popped back up. He kept attacking the lane and after struggling early on defense, turned the tables around on the Pelicans as they were unable to corral him, a 115-113 final Tuesday night.

An early Christmas gift, teammate Jaren Jackson Jr. said.

“I’ve been saying that since November. And he put it together, it was great to watch,” Jackson said. “It’s beautiful to see. It’s crazy. Out for a while, come back, win the game on the road. That’s all there is.”

While Jackson spoke, Morant had the speakers blasting Meek Mill’s song “Respect the Game” in the locker room. And while it would be nice to see Morant respect the game more, or appreciate it more, there’s not a high bar he has to cross.

He won’t be expected to be some paragon of virtue or turn into the perfect citizen. All he has to do is stay away from the nonsense.

Yes, Morant's father, Tee, was courtside. Along with his close friend, Davonte Pack, whose name always seemed to pop up whenever Morant found himself in trouble. He talked about needing the support of his circle through the 25-game suspension, and regardless of what anyone thinks, those same people will be around Morant.

“They showed me a lot of support, they got on my ass a little bit, too, but it was needed,” Morant said. “Obviously, learn from me for like, in this world a lot of us make mistakes. If you make a mistake, have another chance to fix it and reinvent yourself.

“I’m seeing, I’m hearing a lot of, ‘Ja, I’m proud of you with how you carry yourself,’ from them, and I can see how it changed them as well … I feel like that’s the good that happened during this process. I actually don’t wish it happened, but we definitely took me, my family, my team to the next level.”

It’s too strong and not appropriate to call it a redemption, nor is Morant a victim. He’s a young man having to navigate fame, money and responsibility without much of a manual. His errors could have dangerous consequences — sometimes chances don’t always come after mistakes.

Step one is leading the Grizzlies back to respectability in the West, if not contention. Morant’s downward spiral coincided with the franchise underwhelming last season — playing like an immature bunch in the first round against the Los Angeles Lakers then taking the recent body blow from former Grizzlies swingman Dillon Brooks last week, who reveled in their misery.

Essentially, there’s nowhere to go but up for everybody involved, and there’s no doubt Morant will be embraced by many if he merely displays his basketball excellence nightly and keeps the nonsense to a minimum.

“It was the perfect ending, perfect day, being able to come back and play, and delivering the game winner,” Morant said.

The game missed him and the feeling seemed mutual — but the game doesn’t need him. The game would just be better off with him in it, being the colorful character he is.

He won’t be positioned as the anti-Kyrie Irving like he was 12 months ago, Nike’s kid-friendly, normal-looking athlete with superhuman abilities. The warts are too known, the risk too deep to embrace the innocent image.

And because nobody buys the tough-guy persona he either leans into or doesn’t fully reject, he can’t be the rebel against the system. People knew where Allen Iverson came from, so he didn’t have to sell his authenticity to the public — it oozed off him even if he would’ve tried to hide it.

Iverson was correct when he said he “took the ass whupping” from the public when he emerged onto the scene. Sure, there are segments of folks who’ll root against Morant for whatever reason, but the road is still paved for him to be successful and embraced.

You want to believe this was rock bottom, that the lessons from here on will be minor ones. You want to believe in the sincerity, the charisma, even if something is gnawing away to suggest all the ridiculousness isn't fully in the rearview mirror.

Morant can reinvent himself in a way, charred and flawed but relentless. It would still be his own authenticity, but it must be accompanied by an evolution, a maturity. The connection he has with his teammates feels real, as they seemed as happy for him following his winner as they were for themselves in the attempt to climb out of a 6-19 hole.

The Western Conference is a different fray than the one he last encountered. There’s a shift in power at the moment, and the climb won’t be easy. The Grizzlies were probably never going to be marketing darlings, but they could’ve played the role as competitive villains and rode that identity.

Now, whatever identity they’ll develop will all revolve around their point guard — should he stay on the floor and away from injury or mischief.

Jackson was gushing about Morant in the locker room, and Desmond Bane knew Morant immediately was vaulted back to the top of the pecking order in crunch time.

“He came up to me and asked me, ‘Do you want to run a post-up for Jaren?’ I was like, ‘No,’” Bane said. “‘We’re gonna get you the ball. Go score the ball. Win the game.’”

According to Morant, it was a little more vulgar.

“He told me, ‘F*** no, go get the ball.’ At that point, I had to lock in and deliver, and I did,” Morant said.

They play for him, which sounds simple on its face but it’s not the case for every player, especially someone as aggressive as Morant. Whether the connection was born out of players being a similar age and going through similar experiences or feeling the criticisms are too heavy on their guy, it looks genuine and they’re ecstatic to have him back.

“I keep receipts!” he barked as he ran up the tunnel following his postgame interview with TNT. When asked to elaborate, he said: “I feel it was self-explanatory. I remember everything that was said.”

The NBA gains nothing by discarding him, tossing him to rubbish. He’s too young, too electric and honestly, too compelling to ignore. Perhaps the league is careful before putting him all the way back on the marquee — at the very least, someone should give him pointers on staying away from Instagram Live.