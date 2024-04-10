Jackson Holliday promotion, Gerrit Cole talks MLB vs MLBPA, White Sox solar eclipse

The baseball world was shook on Tuesday night when it was reported that top prospect in baseball Jackson Holliday was promoted to the big leagues. The Baltimore Orioles called up the first pick in the 2022 MLB Draft and we are all pumped for it here on the Baseball Bar-B-Cast.

Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the hype surrounding Holliday after his brief stint in the minors this season including where he'll play in the O’s already crowded infield, why it was the right time to give Jackson this shot in the majors and the impact he could have on this club despite his youth.

Later in the show, the guys talk about Gerrit Cole following his first throw session since being injured as he chimed in on the recent wave of injuries to pitchers in baseball and what he thinks about the on-going feud between Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association.

They also get into the Boston Red Sox honoring Tim Wakefield and not inviting Curt Schilling, a few members of the Chicago White Sox who didn’t care about the solar eclipse and Pittsburgh Pirates slugger Rowdy Tellez defending closer David Bender from the recent boo’s he’s received from bucco fans.

1:34 - O’s call-up Holliday

23:07 - Gerrit Cole speaks

32:30 - Tyler Glasnow is shoving

36:55 - Red Sox notes

41:05 - White Sox solar eclipse non-fans

47:32 - Rowdy Tellez defends David Bednar

52:27 - NL Central is up for grabs

