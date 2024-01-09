Jaguars fire DC Mike Caldwell, staff after late-season collapse, missing playoffs

Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JULY 26: Mike Caldwell, Defensive coordinator of the Jacksonville Jaguars speaks to the Media during Training camp on July 26, 2022 at Episcopal High School in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

A day after a loss to the Tennessee Titans knocked them out of the playoffs, the Jacksonville Jaguars fired defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell.

The Jaguars announced the dismissal Monday evening, confirming a report by Fox Sports' Greg Auman.

The move is part of a defensive overhaul under head coach Doug Pederson after the the Jaguars lost five of their last six games to fall out of the playoff race. Despite the late-season collapse, Jacksonville could have clinched the AFC South with a win against the Titans on Sunday. But they fell to 9-7 and out of the postseason with the 28-20 loss to the last-place team in the division.

It was a stunning collapse after an 8-3 start had Jacksonville in position to compete for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. But they lost four straight games to the Bengals, Browns, Ravens and Buccaneers to put their postseason in peril prior to Sunday's loss to the Titans.

Jacksonville allowed an average of 29.2 points per game to opponents in those five losses. The Jaguars ranked 22nd in total defense and 17th in scoring defense for the season while allowing 21.8 points per game.