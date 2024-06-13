Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence reportedly agrees to 5-year, $275 million extension

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars are paying up to keep Trevor Lawrence around.

The team reached a deal with its franchise quarterback for a five-year $275 million contract extension on Thursday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The deal reportedly contains $200 million guaranteed and $142 million fully guaranteed.

This article will be updated with more information.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!