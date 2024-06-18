Jake Paul to fight Mike Perry in July in preparation for bout with Mike Tyson

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing Match Arlington Press Conference ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MAY 16: Jake Paul speaks onstage during the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing match Arlington press conference at Texas Live! on May 16, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Netflix) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Netflix)

As part of his preparation to fight Mike Tyson in November, Jake Paul will face mixed martial artist and the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship's Mike Perry in an eight-round cruiserweight bout at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on July 20.

That July 20 date was the originally scheduled night that Tyson-Paul was supposed to take place. But following the 57-year-old Tyson's reported ulcer flare-up, that fight was rescheduled for Nov. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

1 Mike, 2 Mikes, 3 Mikes, 4



The fact is every opponent has touched the floor



5 months until Tyson and I go to war



So in the meantime me & Perry are going to make Tampa roar



I fear no man, anytime, anywhere, anyplace



On July 20th it’s going to be another W, so let us say… pic.twitter.com/SIu6K0VbD5 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 18, 2024

"When Paul vs. Tyson was rescheduled, I knew immediately that I wanted to still fight on Saturday, July 20. Now, as I prepare for my fight against Iron Mike, there's no better opponent for me than Mike Perry," Paul said in a statement to ESPN. "He's a proven knockout artist who has shown to be a maniac in and out of the ring. This is the perfect experience for me to gain in advance of facing Mike Tyson. But getting that experience comes with risk. Those who know me know I'm a risk taker and while 'Platinum' Perry might try to end me, I'm Titanium Jake Paul and I fear no man.

"I'm going to get the W and give everyone a preview of what I'm bringing to the ring against Mike Tyson. Tune in on DAZN PPV as I return to Tampa and send 'Platinum' Perry the Platypus back to bare knuckle for good."

Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) will be facing an undefeated Perry (5-0, 3 KOs BKFC), who debuted in UFC in 2016 before signing with BKFC in 2021 after amassing a 7-8 record.

"Jake Paul claims he fears no man, but on Saturday, July 20, the world will see the truth: he just made the worst mistake of his life in trying to get through me before Iron Mike," said Perry. "I'm going to make it look easy on Saturday, July 20th, and I'm going to teach Jake Paul the most he's ever learned about fighting."

Also part of the card will be Amanda Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs) against Stevie Morgan (14-1, 13 KOs) in a 10-round junior welterweight fight. Serrano's bout with Katie Taylor, which was part of the original Tyson-Paul date in July, was also moved to Nov. 15.