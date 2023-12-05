Jets reportedly waiving Tim Boyle, signing Brett Rypien as quarterback shakeup continues

NFL: DEC 03 Falcons at Jets EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 03: Tim Boyle #7 of the New York Jets during the game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 3, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tim Boyle, we hardly knew ye.

While one New York football team seems to have found a quarterback to rely on with their starter done for the season, the other team in the Big Apple is shuffling the depth chart again.

The New York Jets will be waiving Boyle after two starts, according to CBS Sports' Josina Anderson, and are signing quarterback Brett Rypien from the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad ahead of their Week 14 game against the Houston Texans.

Boyle is done after two games where he threw for a total of 327 yards, three interceptions, and one touchdown, while being sacked eight times. He replaced Zach Wilson during their Week 11 loss to the Buffalo Bills and it now appears as if Wilson will reclaim his starting job, at least for now.

Reports on Monday stated that the Jets were looking to plug Wilson back in under center, but the quarterback was "reluctant" to play due to a perceived injury risk. Head coach Robert Saleh shot that down telling reporters, "If he was reluctant to play, guys, he wouldn't be here."

Saleh said he "wasn't there yet" when asked about who would start at quarterback for Sunday's game. It won't be Boyle, so the options are down to Wilson or Trevor Siemian, who replaced Boyle during the fourth quarter of their defeat to the Atlanta Falcons.

Rypien, meanwhile, has started once and played in two games this season while with the Los Angeles Rams. He went 18-for-38 replacing an injured Matthew Stafford in losses to the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers.

After Carson Wentz was signed, the Rams released Rypien and he was then signed by Seattle for their practice squad.