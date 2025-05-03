Jimmy Butler on Houston Rockets forcing Game 7 vs. Warriors: 'We know how good of a team we are'

May 2, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) gives a thumbs up signal before a play against the Houston Rockets in the third quarter of game six of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Jimmy Butler insisted that the Golden State Warriors are confident they'll win their first-round series against the Rockets after Houston forced a Game 7 on Friday.

After being down 3-1, the Rockets rallied in Games 5 and 6, winning 115-107 on Friday night behind a 29-point performance from Fred VanVleet. The deciding matchup is set for Sunday night in Houston.

When asked about the Warriors' confidence levels after losing two games in a row and failing to close out the series, Butler responded that it's "at an all-time high."

Jimmy Butler has played in four Game 7 matchups. Said Golden State’s collective confidence is at “an all-time high.”



Butler: “It’s not wavering. We know how good of a team we are.”



More: pic.twitter.com/OH7RfkTmSo — Sam Gordon (@BySamGordon) May 3, 2025

"Now, out of all times, it's win or go home, it's not wavering," Butler added. "We know how good of a team we are. [A] couple of us have been here before, multiple times, so it's on us to make sure we get it done."

Butler scored 27 points and had nine rebounds in Golden State's losing effort, while Stephen Curry led the team with 29 points.

The former Miami Heat star carries the experience of four Game 7s, while Curry and Draymond Green have five each.

In Butler's first season in the Bay Area after being traded at the deadline by the Heat, he helped the Warriors to a seventh-seed finish and a 48-34 record. They defeated the Memphis Grizzlies in the Play-In Tournament to secure the first-round matchup against the Rockets.

"We know how important it is," Butler said of the game. "On the road, backs against the wall. I think this is why you play this game. I know, we know that we have the opportunity to win the game. So on the road, at Houston, Game 7, Sunday at some time."

Game 7 will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET from Toyota Center on Sunday night, the winner will face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference semifinals.