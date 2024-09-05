John Sterling, longtime voice of the Yankees, making a short return to broadcast booth for 'a last hurrah'

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 20: New York Yankees radio broadcaster John Sterling speaks to the media prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on April 20, 2024, in New York, New York. (Photo by New York Yankees/Getty Images) (New York Yankees/Getty Images)

John Sterling's time away from the New York Yankees' broadcast booth is coming to an end as the team's longtime radio announcer will be returning to call playoff games in October.

Sterling, 86, announced his immediate retirement in April saying he didn't have the "strength and stamina" to continue on in the role. He had called Yankees games since 1989, which amounted to 5,420 regular-season and 211 playoff games.

According to The Athletic's Andrew Marchand, Sterling will call home and road playoff games for the Yankees and will be back with his longtime broadcast partner, Suzyn Waldman.

"What I really miss is broadcasting with Suzyn, who is such a fabulous partner," Sterling told Evan and Tiki on WFAN Thursday afternoon. "This will give me a chance at a last hurrah, and work with Suzyn again"

Sterling added that he will return to the booth during the Yankees' final home stand of the season later this month.

Ballgame over! Yankees win! Theeeeeeeeeeee Yankees win! pic.twitter.com/x7r09qPvQq — John Sterling Calls (@JSterlingCalls) July 22, 2023

Justin Shackil, Rickie Ricardo and Emmanuel Berbari have taken over radio play-by-play duties for the Yankees since Sterling's sudden retirement in mid-April.

Sterling said that he's kept busy by watching and listening to Yankees game and that once this short return is over, he'll have a busy schedule with football, basketball and hockey seasons on the horizon.

"Sports will always be my life," he said. "I love it."

The Yankees honored Sterling days after his April announcement. When he reunited with his former radio partner Michael Kay in the YES Network television booth, Sterling said his tank was empty when asked if he envisioned watching a game later in the season and wishing he'd been able to call that action.

"No," said Sterling. "I'm exhausted. Mel Stottlemyre would say to the pitcher in his last inning, 'Empty the tank.' Well, my tank is empty."

Marchand noted that Sterling's radio return is not expected to continue into the 2025 season.