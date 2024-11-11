Josh Heupel: Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava in 'great shape' to play against Georgia after reported head injury

Florida v Tennessee KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 12: Nico Iamaleava #8 of the Tennessee Volunteers walks off the field after defeating the Florida Gators during their game at Neyland Stadium on October 12, 2024 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) (Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

After suffering reported concussion-like symptoms on Saturday, Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava in "great shape" to suit up for next week's SEC showdown against Georgia.

That's according to Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, who provided an updated on Iamaleava's status in his Monday news conference.

"He was with us today," Heupel said. "Had a really good day. I feel like he'll be in great shape for Saturday. You guys can monitor whatever the report is that comes out on Wednesday and track it throughout the week. But it certainly feels like he'll be in a good spot."

No. 6 Tennessee will face No. 11 Georgia in Athens Tuesday night in a game with the potential to knock either team out of the College Football Playoff race. Georgia enters Saturday's game with a 7-2 record and fresh off a 28-10 loss to Mississippi.

Tennessee is 8-1 and in prime shape to make the CFP field if it finishes its season without another loss. The Vols close their regular season against unranked UTEP and Vanderbilt after facing Georgia.

Was Iamaleava concussed?

Iamaleava sustained what Tennessee described as an upper body injury in Saturday's 33-14 win over Mississippi State. Per ESPN, Iamaleava was evaluated by doctors for concussion-like symptoms. It's not clear if he was diagnosed with a concussion.

Heupel did not discuss injury specifics on Monday. Tennessee will release an official injury report on Wednesday.

Iamaleava returned late in the first half after apparently sustaining the injury. But he did not play in the second half as backup quarterback Gaston Moore closed out the game.

It's also not clear when Iamaleava suffered his injury. He took two hits in the first half that caused his head to hit the turf.

Heupel said after the game that he expected Iamaleava to be ready for next week's game against Georgia, a stance that he reiterated after Monday's practice session. Kickoff against Georgia is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.