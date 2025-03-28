Kent State places football coach Kenni Burns on leave

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 21 Kent State at Penn State UNIVERSITY PARK, PA - SEPTEMBER 21: Kent State Golden Flashes Head Coach Kenni Burns looks on from the sidelines during the first half of the College Football game between the Kent State Golden Flashes and the Penn State Nittany Lions on September 21, 2024, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, PA. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports

Kent State announced Thursday night that football coach Kenni Burns had been placed on administrative leave.

The school did not specify a reason why Burns had been placed on paid leave and said it would have no further comment. Offensive coordinator Mark Carney will be the interim head coach and the school said that assistant athletic director Greg Glaus would continue to handle administrative duties related to the team.

Burns has been Kent State’s coach for two seasons. The Golden Flashes have won one game in that time. That win came in 2023 when the team beat Central Connecticut State. Kent State went 0-12 in 2024 and has lost 21 straight games. That’s the longest losing streak at the FBS level.

In 2023, Kent State was outscored by 20 points a game. In 2024, Kent State was outscored by over 30 points per game.

A November CBS Sports story detailed $24,000 in credit card debt that Burns had accumulated and that Hometown Bank had filed suit for a lack of payments and an exceeding of the credit limit on the card. The bank received a judgement against Burns, but case was then dismissed after Burns satisfied the judgment according to WKYC. Burns makes approximately $500,000 per year.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!