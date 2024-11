MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 14: Kevin Durant #35 and Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns look on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter at Target Center on April 14, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Suns defeated the Timberwolves 125-106. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal are back.

The Phoenix Suns stars are expected to return from injuries in time for Tuesday's nationally televised NBA Cup game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Head coach Mike Budenholzer said on Sunday that Durant and Beal had a "good day" in 5-on-5 practice and that they'd "hopefully" be able to play on Tuesday.

On Monday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that both plan to play on Tuesday for the game that will be televised on TNT.