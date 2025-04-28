Kevin Love announces death of father, former Lakers player Stan Love, amid absence from Heat

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 19: Los Angeles Lakers logo at center court during the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers game on October 19, 2021, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former NBA forward Stan Love — father of Miami Heat forward Kevin Love — died Sunday. He was 76.

Kevin, who has been away from the Heat for personal reasons, announced the news in an Instagram post Sunday. Kevin referred to Stan as his "greatest teacher" in the post.

A portion of the post read:

"Dad, you fought for a long time. The hardest stretch being these past 6 months. The most painful to witness being these last few weeks. And even at the end as you continued to deteriorate - I still saw you as a Giant. My Protector. My first Hero.

The words we continuously heard from you in your last chapter were how blessed you've been to have such a loving family. And in return how much you've loved your wife and kids. Your only wish was to be at home surrounded by your family when you took your dying breath.

That breath came. And now it's time to rest.

You have undoubtedly been my greatest teacher. A role often served by a Father figure. You taught me admirable qualities like respect & kindness. Humor & wit. Ambition & work ethic. Grit & aggressive will. The insight that failure brings. And that time is our most precious commodity."

Kevin made the announcement while away from the Heat. He last played for the team March 21 and left shortly after that game due to a personal matter. Love did briefly return to the Heat ahead of the team's play-in game against the Chicago Bulls. He did not play in that game and took another leave of absence after the Heat's win.

The Heat currently trail the Cleveland Cavaliers 3-0 in the first round of the NBA postseason. In 23 games, Kevin averaged 5.3 points and 4.1 rebounds with the Heat.

Stan spent four seasons in the NBA. After being selected with the No. 9 overall pick in the 1971 NBA Draft by the Baltimore Bullets, Stan averaged 7.2 points and 4.4 rebounds in two seasons with the team. He joined the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of the 1973-74 season and spent a season and a half with the franchise. He finished his career with the San Antonio Spurs in the ABA.