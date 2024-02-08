Kings expertly troll Pistons with Brandon Aiyuk's wild facemask catch in NFC championship win over Lions

Sacramento Kings v Chicago Bulls CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 03: Head coach Mike Brown of the Sacramento Kings laughs against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at the United Center on February 03, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Someone on the Sacramento Kings’ staff deserves a raise.

The Kings perfectly trolled the Detroit Pistons and Lions fans everywhere on Wednesday night at the Golden 1 Center. When the Pistons' starters were being announced ahead of their game on Wednesday, the Kings showed several angles of San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk's wild catch in the NFC championship game last month on the big screen.

That catch, which bounced off of Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor's facemask, sparked a huge comeback and eventually led the 49ers to a win and a trip to the Super Bowl.

The Kings trolled the entire city of Detroit tonight by replaying Brandon Aiyuk's catch from the NFC Championship Game while the Pistons starters were introduced 🤣



Aiyuk's 51-yard completion — which he later credited to a ladybug — set up a touchdown reception for him three plays later. That helped the 49ers rally out of a 17-point hole to beat the Lions 34-31 in the conference championship game, which ended the Lions' season. The 49ers will now take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Though the Kings aren’t located in San Francisco, and they’re even farther from where the 49ers actually play on the other side of the Bay, they don’t have an NFL team of their own and are close enough for the troll job to have its desired effect on Wednesday night.

So, it only makes sense that the Kings took advantage of the opportunity.

The Kings have won six of their last eight games headed into Wednesday's contest. They sit just five games back from first place in the Western Conference standings. The Pistons entered Wednesday night's game having lost seven of their last nine games. They held just a 6-43 record, which is one of the worst in the league, and they went on a record-tying 28-game losing skid late last year.

Yet despite their struggles, the Pistons entered halftime with a 70-63 lead.

