Kirk Cousins does not report to voluntary Falcons OTAs amid trade rumors

Carolina Panthers v Atlanta Falcons ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 05: Kirk Cousins #18 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on from the sideline during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 5, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images) (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)
By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins may have sent a message to the franchise Tuesday. Cousins — who is seeking a trade — did not show up to voluntary OTAs, head coach Raheem Morris confirmed.

That's a change from April, when Cousins showed up for Day 1 of voluntary team workouts. That decision surprised Morris, who told reporters in March he did not expect Cousins to report to April workouts.

During that March interview, Morris also mentioned he wasn't going to be angry if Cousins missed voluntary workouts.

"I don't think he'll be there," Morris said. "If he is, we'll welcome him with open arms. But I'm not going to be fool enough to get myself worked up and angry about Kirk Cousins missing voluntary workouts."

Tuesday's OTAs fall into that same category, so Cousins likely won't be reprimanded by Morris for missing out on the event.

Cousins, 36, finds himself in a tough spot after signing a four-year, $180 million deal with the Falcons in 2024. After sustaining an Achilles injury in 2023, Cousins returned in time for the start of the 2024 NFL season after getting that big contract. He started just 14 games for the team before he was benched in favor of first-round rookie Michael Penix. Cousins tossed 18 touchdowns against 16 interceptions last season.

Despite his struggles, Cousins is seeking a starter job in 2025. Cousins has a no-trade clause in his mega-contract, but would reportedly be open to waiving it if the team found the right deal for the veteran.

This story will be updated.

