ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 01: Tarheeb Still #29 of the Los Angeles Chargers celebrates after an interception during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 01, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons ought to have locked down the NFC South by now, but the Falcons continue to demonstrate that they’re their own worst enemy. Kirk Cousins threw four interceptions Sunday in a 17-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Tarheeb Still, who ought to start playing the Georgia Lottery, snared two picks, including one returned for a 61-yard touchdown.

For Atlanta, the game was yet another setback in an ugly November and December full of them. Los Angeles, meanwhile, didn't really play well enough to win, but when the other team appears to be actively trying to lose, just standing still is good enough.

The Chargers are already one of the league’s most improved teams under first-year coach Jim Harbaugh. But they have the misfortune of playing in the AFC West, home turf of the 11-1 Chiefs, which means Los Angeles is playing for a wild-card spot at best.

Atlanta moved the ball well early in the game, and took advantage of a Charger fumble to put the first points on the board via a Bijan Robinson touchdown. But that was about as good as it would get for Atlanta.

Cousins started the second quarter by throwing into triple coverage, and Still came away with the interception. Seven plays later, the Chargers flipped that turnover into one of their three first-half field goals. The half ended with Los Angeles up 9-7, but neither team looked particularly inspired, or dangerous.

Still stepped up again in the third quarter, neatly pick-sixing a soft Cousins flare for a 61-yard touchdown and a 17-10 lead. The frustration was evident in less-than-capacity Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as boos began to rise up from the stands.

Atlanta’s Ray-Ray McCloud made Cousins look very good on the next drive, turning a pass that could have been another pick-six into a 60-yard reception that took Atlanta all the way down to the Los Angeles 10. But Cousins again was erratic in the red zone, and Atlanta had to settle for a field goal to cut the Charger lead to 17-13. The next time the Falcons drove deep into Charger territory, Cousins threw yet another interception, killing another promising Atlanta drive.

Atlanta's defense, which kept the Chargers out of the end zone all game, did its job, containing Justin Herbert and forcing the Chargers into three punts and a turnover on downs in the second half. But the Falcon offense couldn't mount sustained, successful drives. The Falcons' final, desperate drive ended just like three others—with the ball in Los Angeles hands.

Cousins finished the day 24 of 39 for 245 yards, no interceptions and those four crushing interceptions. Herbert only threw for 147 yards, but at least all of his catches went to his own teammates.

Atlanta has now lost three in a row and continues to let Tampa Bay back into the NFC South race. The Chargers, on the other hand, have solidified a hold on an AFC wild card spot, but they'll need to deliver more effectively than they did on Sunday if they want to advance past the playoffs' first weekend. They can't count on getting these kinds of gifts from any other team they face.